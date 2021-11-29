‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ Latest: Question Marks Over Live Show For Fourth Consecutive Night

ITV is facing the possibility of a fourth consecutive night without a live episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Monday, with Storm Arwen continuing to cause disruption.

Deadline understands the ITV Studios production team is working round the clock to get the Welsh Gwrych Castle site back up-and-running but can’t yet commit to a live episode tonight.

More from Deadline

“Technical difficulties caused by extreme weather” caused Saturday and Sunday night’s episodes to be cancelled after the live version of Friday’s ep was also canned, while the contestants have been removed from the castle and taken to a “safe place”, remaining in a Covid ‘bubble’. Storm Arwen has caused disruption across Wales, with more than 30,000 thousand homes experiencing power cuts and road and rail travel affected.

The weekend’s live episodes were replaced by compilation shows voiced by hosts Ant and Dec.

ITV will be extremely keen to get the live show back as quickly as possible as I’m a Celebrity is one of its top-rated and most profitable programmes. Friday night’s episode lost more than 3M viewers, according to Barb data supplied by overnights.tv.

The storm’s disruption also came a day after contestant Richard Madeley was taken to hospital and subsequently left the show as he had broken the Covid ‘bubble’.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.