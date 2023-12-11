I’m a Celebrity’s Jordan North teases co-star Christmas reunion

ITV/Shutterstock

Jordan North has hinted at a reunion with his I'm a Celebrity co-stars for Christmas.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter finished as runner-up to Giovanna Fletcher in the 2020 series of ITV's reality competition, which was the first to move from the jungle to Gwrych Castle in Wales due to the pandemic.

Three years on from that memorable series, Jordan has revealed to Digital Spy that the cast's WhatsApp chat is still going.

"Beverley [Callard] just messaged in the WhatsApp group," he told us on the ITV Palooza red carpet. "It goes quiet for a couple of weeks, but with Vernon [Kay] raising all that money for Children in Need, we were all messaging in that. Ours is going pretty strong."

The DJ was hopeful that some of the cast would be able to reunite in person at some point during the festive season.

"We always try. Vernon was in panto last year and I think Shane [Richie] might be doing one this year, so we usually try and go and see them at a pantomime," he said. "But it’s great when we meet up, we do share a special bond."

The most recent I'm a Celebrity series concluded on Sunday with Sam Thompson becoming King of the Jungle – which is the result Jordan North predicted.

"I'm Team Sam. I love Sam, he's a good mate of mine," he explained to us before the final aired. "I've been on his podcast and he's just a nice guy, we've been mates ever since.

"I really want him to win, he's like a little labrador. He's genuinely one of the nicest, nicest guys."

