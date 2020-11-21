I’m a Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher confesses to campmates she was rejected by Towie

Giovanna Fletcher poses for a promo image for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV)

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Giovanna Fletcher has revealed she was brutally cut from an episode of The Only Way is Essex.

The author and podcaster, who is also the sister of former Towie star Mario Falcone, told her I’m a Celeb campmates that she had been talked into appearing on the ITV2 reality show years ago.

During a clip shown on Saturday night’s compilation episode, Fletcher said: “They talked me into being part of the scene. They really had to talk me into it. It was a massive thing for me to say I'll do it.

“And then I got cut. I was more upset about being cut. I am not Towie enough.”

Fletcher was consoled by fellow I’m a Celebrity contestant Shane Richie, who admitted: “It happens to all of us.”

Richie is best known for playing the role of Alfie Moon on the hit soap EastEnders.

He added: “I’ve done stuff in the past when I thought, hey, I'm in this movie, and I've watched it and I'm not in it and they've cut me.”

Many viewers were left unimpressed with Saturday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity, which replaced the usual live trials with a compilation of highlights from the previous week.

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.