I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! finalists confirmed

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner have been confirmed as the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 finalists.

The final three were revealed on Saturday after Mike Tindall became the eighth celebrity eliminated from the hit ITV reality show.

The former health secretary, 44, ex-England footballer, 35, and Hollyoaks actor, 23, will vie to be crowned the winner after fending off eight fellow contestants.

Loose Women star Charlene White was the first to be eliminated from the competition, followed by Scarlette Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Boy George, Babatunde Aleshe, Chris Moyles, Seann Walsh and former England rugby player Tindall, 44.

During Saturday evening’s show, the contestants reflected on their time in the Australian jungle after enjoying their final dinner together.

Warner sparked the conversation, saying: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more, honestly.

“I could tear up just thinking about it. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful thing to be here, and it’s ceremonious.”

Hancock said: “My highlight was definitely getting the 11 stars and the octopus.

“I was really bricking it and I wasn’t expecting to be worried but then I saw the alligator and, really, I nearly lost it.

“And I was new to camp as well so I didn’t know everybody very well, so to come back in with 11 stars, that was pretty good.”

Speaking to Hancock, Scott said: “The time that I’ve celebrated the most in the jungle was when me, you and Scarlette finished off the challenge that we’d all started and everybody got the letter from home.

“It seemed impossible but then just by us helping each other… that was an incredible feeling.

“That’s got to be one of my highs, definitely.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, she added: “My heart is just so full, it really is.”

Warner added: “I feel like I’ve grown up a lot in here. I definitely started out kind of in awe of a lot of you, and comparing myself like, mate, what am I doing here with these incredible people.

“And instead of thinking like that, I just switched my mindset and think, actually, I’m with these incredible people. Let me learn as much as I can.

“I know for a fact I’ve made friends for life.”

Before Tindall’s departure, the celebrities triumphed in the much-loved Cyclone challenge, which saw them fight their way up a slippery, obstacle-ridden slope while trying to win stars for camp for one last time.

Hancock appeared thrilled at the prospect of taking part in the challenge, saying: “I never thought I’d make it to the Cyclone. It’s going to be absolutely brilliant, I can’t wait.”

Warner said: “I’m just absolutely buzzing, can’t believe I’m here, can’t believe I’m doing this. I’m speechless. I’m just literally speechless.”

Scott, 35, added: “To get the opportunity to do this, honestly, it’s like the icing on the cake.”

The finale of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV1 on November 27 at 9pm.

