I’m a Celebrity – LIVE: Jordan North and Shane Richie take on the Viper Vault

Shane Richie and Jordan North are taking part in the first viewer-voted Bushtucker trial of the 2020 series tonight (Monday 16 November).

The ITV reality series looks a bit different this year, with Covid-19 regulations meaning it’s swapped the Australian jungle for an allegedly haunted castle in Wales.

Celebrities taking part in the new-look series include broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah and Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard, but you can find the full lineup here.

So far in the latest episode, Farah has fallen out of his hammock, and Vernon Kay has caused a stir in the castle showers.

Radio presenter Jordan North is also scared of everything, so wish him luck in his first trial.

Follow along with all the updates from the show as they happen below…