I’m A Celebrity, day 9 review: Grace Dent departs before another sadistic bug-fest

The departure of a contestant from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is traditionally accompanied by tears, cheers and mass hysteria – and that’s just Ant and Dec geeing each other up. The mood was somewhat different as it was announced food critic Grace Dent had exited, off camera and for medical reasons.

Nobody can have been shocked. Dent was not enjoying the jungle and appeared pale and withdrawn on Sunday. When she learned she was up for the next Bushtucker Trial, she hadn’t even looked upset: it was as if she had already had a premonition she would be leaving.

In an episode that felt sober despite Ant and Dec’s canned jolliness the remaining contestants were unable to feign surprise at Dent’s retirement. EastEnders actress Danielle Harold wiped away a tear, and YouTuber Nella Rose mourned the loss of her “pillar of strength”. Everyone else had seen it coming.

Harold finished third in Sunday’s public vote and had to step in for Dent. The challenge was another sadistic bug-fest in an instalment that did little to quell the suspicion that I’m A Celebrity… is a hangover from the mid-2000s, when famous people were regarded as fair game when it came to public humiliation. Times have changed. I’m A Celeb has not – though you wonder for how much longer.

Back at camp, sweet/annoying reality star Sam Thompson was named leader. A whiff of Lord of the Flies immediately gusted through as Sam divvied out jobs and put Harold and boxer Tony Bellew in charge of cleaning the lavvy.

Thompson also arranged for Hollyoaks’s Nick Packard to fashion a special crown for him. Give it a few weeks, he’d have them hefting him around in a litter while he delivered his finest Marlon Brando impersonation.

Banter at camp also yielded a moving story from Jamie Lynn Spears about the near-drowning of one of her children in 2017. By her own confession, she was a “closed off” person. Now here she was, opening up to relative strangers. Perhaps she was dazed and confused at not being the first to head for the airport.

An underwhelming slice of I’m A Celeb concluded with Sam, Tony and JLS’s Marvin Humes packed off to the Misery Motel, which was naturally crammed with bugs. Over at Celeb HQ, Nigel Farage – who has kept an ever lower profile this week – explained he’d have gladly gone to the motel had he been asked. But the call had not come, so he was doing the decent thing and staying put. “There were certainly the keenest,” he said of Sam, Tony and Marvin. “Soo…fine.”

The ghost of a relieved grin danced along his lips. Human Teletubby Thompson aside, it was the closest anyone had come to a smile in the entire 75 minutes.

