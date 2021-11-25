‘I’m A Celebrity’ Contestant Richard Madeley Taken To Hospital
TV presenter Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after falling ill on the set of reality TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.
Broadcaster ITV confirmed in a statement that Madeley was “unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team”.
“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority,” they added.
The show, which transferred location from the Australian Outback to a castle in Wales due to pandemic travel restrictions, sees celebrities tasked with living in basic conditions and completing various tasks to earn food and comforts.
On Wednesday, prior to falling ill, Madeley was made to slide headfirst into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial, and to find hidden stars in a kitchen full of bugs.
Madeley is known for appearing alongside his wife Judy Finnigan on ITV’s This Morning from 1988 to 2001.
