I’m a Celebrity 2022 - live updates: Matt Hancock finally avoids being voted for next trial

Ellie Harrison,Isobel Lewis,Jacob Stolworthy,Peony Hirwani,Annabel Nugent and Nicole Vassell
·21 min read

Matt Hancock has settled into jungle life on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and the public have voted for him to do so many trials he’s admitted he’s actually started to enjoy them.

His arrival at the camp was met with mixed emotions at the start, with Boy George crying on camera, and Charlene White schooling the former health secretary over his decision to join the show.

Now, though, the campmates have started to bond with the politician (comedian Seann Walsh was the first to engage in a bromance with Hancock).

Olivia Attwood, who was the first to exit, having been forced to drop out of the competition due to a medical matter less than 24 hours after she entered the jungle, said of Hancock after she left: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.

“NHS workers are protesting to get paid enough money to survive and he is out earning money in the jungle. That doesn’t seem right, does it?”

The popular ITV reality series has returned for its 20th season, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019 after a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic.

Big moments so far have included Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...

I’m a Celeb 2022

Mike Tindall shares Princess Anne’s brilliant reaction to him s***-dropping and ripping his trousers

06:00 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: On the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity, Mike Tindall told his campmates about the time he s***-dropped in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a s***-drop in front of my mother-in-law,” he said.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

Read more:

Mike Tindall shares Princess Anne’s perfect reaction to him s***-dropping

Chris Moyles says Nick Grimshaw’s takeover of his Radio 1 show was handled ‘so badly’

05:00 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: Speaking to MP Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on Monday night’s episode (14 November), Chris Moyles said his departure was handled “so badly”.

“I knew that Radio 1 is a conveyor belt and you might be there for a year or you might be there for 15 years, but you’re going to fall off the end at some point,” he said.

Read more:

Chris Moyles says Nick Grimshaw’s takeover of his Radio 1 show was handled ‘so badly’

01:00 , Ellie Harrison

Find out about this year’s fees for each star here...

How much are I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?

00:08 , Ellie Harrison

Kiosk Keith is no longer with the show, but why?

Read about what happened below...

Where is Kiosk Keith? Why I’m a Celebrity staple was ‘fired’ after 15 years

Monday 14 November 2022 22:01 , Ellie Harrison

That’s a wrap for I’m a Celebrity tonight. We’ll keep this blog ticking over with some newsy updates until the next episode airs...

Monday 14 November 2022 22:00 , Ellie Harrison

Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatunde Aléshé are doing tomorrow’s trial. Safety in numbers!

Monday 14 November 2022 21:58 , Ellie Harrison

Woah there, for the first time this series since he joined Matt Hancock has NOT been voted to do the next trial

Monday 14 November 2022 21:56 , Ellie Harrison

Boy George is upset because Matt Hancock told people to clean potatoes. A sentence I never thought I’d write.

Monday 14 November 2022 21:45 , Ellie Harrison

That Mike Tindall/Princess Anne story was absolute gold.

Here it is in full if you missed it...

Mike Tindall shares Princess Anne’s perfect reaction to him s***-dropping

Monday 14 November 2022 21:42 , Ellie Harrison

People are loving watching Owen on this challenge...

Monday 14 November 2022 21:33 , Ellie Harrison

Seann Walsh on his best ever heckle. “I clapped,” he said. “I’m going out and it’s just not going well for whatever reason. A baby starts crying, you have to acknowledge it, I said, ‘Excuse me, sorry, why have you brought a baby to a comedy gig?’ and straight away without a beat this guy went, ‘Maybe she was having trouble getting it to sleep so brought it out to see you.’”

Monday 14 November 2022 21:25 , Ellie Harrison

He said he “thought of Gina” to get him through the trial

Monday 14 November 2022 21:25 , Ellie Harrison

Matt Hancock has conquered his fear of snakes. And earned seven stars for his camp.

Monday 14 November 2022 21:24 , Ellie Harrison

30 snakes. Good lord

Monday 14 November 2022 21:20 , Ellie Harrison

“Something’s going up my leg. It’s inside my shorts.” Matt Hancock in a pit of snakes, ladies and gentlemen...

Monday 14 November 2022 21:17 , Ellie Harrison

Yes, might be time for someone else to have a go...

Monday 14 November 2022 21:14 , Ellie Harrison

After some technical difficulties with the ever-glitching ITV Hub, I am now tuned in to I’m a Celeb. I just heard Matt Hancock say he has “started looking forward to” the trials as he began his sixth on the series... maybe that will make the public stop voting for him to do them?

Monday 14 November 2022 21:12 , Ellie Harrison

Monday 14 November 2022 20:40 , Ellie Harrison

Twenty minutes to go until our sixth – SIXTH – Matt Hancock trial

Monday 14 November 2022 20:33 , Ellie Harrison

Every I'm a Celebrity winner and what they did next

Every I’m a Celebrity winner and what they did next

Monday 14 November 2022 19:37 , Ellie Harrison

Under an hour and a half to go until tonight’s show... which, from what we’ve heard, will include some juicy stories from Chris Moyles and Mike Tindall

Who will win the show?

Monday 14 November 2022 18:45 , Ellie Harrison

Here are the latest betting odds, with Matt Hancock placing concerningly high...

Monday 14 November 2022 18:15 , Ellie Harrison

One of Boy George’s close friends, David Hodge, has fiercely criticised the public for the backlash to the singer’s record-breaking I’m a Celeb fee.

The Culture Club star was reportedly offered £500,000 to enter the jungle.

How much are I'm a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?

How much are I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?

Monday 14 November 2022 17:30 , Ellie Harrison

At the weekend, Olivia Attwood explained the full story on why she had to leave the camp.

Read more here...

Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity

Monday 14 November 2022 16:50 , Ellie Harrison

In tonight’s show, Matt Hancock will be facing his greatest fear (again) as he’s sent underground and surrounded by snakes...

Richard Madeley jokes about Matt Hancock’s scorpion bite on Good Morning Britain

Monday 14 November 2022 10:07 , Peony Hirwani

Richard Madeley cracked a few jokes about Matt Hancock’s scorpion sting on I’m a Celebrity during today’s (Monday 14 November) episode of Good Morning Britain.

“The scorpion is expected to make a full recovery,” he quipped to co-host Susanna Reid, before later adding: “The scorpion is now getting an agent.”

Read more:

Richard Madeley jokes about Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb scorpion bite

How much are I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?

Monday 14 November 2022 08:07 , Peony Hirwani

One of the questions frequently asked about I’m a Celebrity concerns the fees celebrities get paid to take part – which can vary wildly from person to person.

While ITV doesn’t disclose details of how much contestants are paid, reports nonetheless circulate about what the stars are taking home, and this year is no different.

Here’s a rundown of what everyone on I’m a Celebrity is reported to be making this year.

How much are I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestants getting paid?

Why I’m a Celebrity’s Kiosk Keith was ‘fired’ after 15 years

Monday 14 November 2022 07:07 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: Kiosk Keith was just as much a staple on I’m a Celebrity as Ant and Dec, before he was allegedly fired from the show in 2017.

It was his job to take the contestants’ bag of dollars and ring the other stars back at camp, asking them a difficult question which, if they answered it correctly, earned them some treats from the Shack. If they got it wrong, however, he would slam down the shutters and the celebrities would be left with nothing.

Part-way through 2017’s series of I’m a Celebrity, Keith disappeared. At the time, Ant and Dec told fans he was unwell and he was temporarily replaced by a woman called Kiosk Kath.

Read more:

Where is Kiosk Keith? Why I’m a Celebrity staple was ‘fired’ after 15 years

Lorraine asks viewers whether I’m a Celeb is helping or harming Matt Hancock’s reputation

Monday 14 November 2022 06:07 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: Lorraine took a poll on whether viewers believed that Matt Hancock’s appearance on I’m a Celeb is helping or harming his reputation.

A total of 545 people, the results of which were shared on the official Twitter account for Lorraine, voted on whether they believed Hancock was successfully rehabilitating his image by being on the programme.

People were asked: “Do you think being in the I’m a Celeb jungle is helping Matt Hancock’s reputation?”

Read more:

Is I’m a Celeb helping or harming Matt Hancock’s reputation? Lorraine asks viewers

I’m a Celeb: Contestants ‘disappointed’ as Matt Hancock named camp leader

Monday 14 November 2022 05:07 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: Matt Hancock has been named as camp leader on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and other contestants are disappointed.

On Sunday (13 November), the contestants were told that the public had voted Mike Tindall and Hancock as potential leaders of the camp.

Tindall chose Sue Cleaver as his deputy, while Hancock picked Charlene White.

Read more:

I’m a Celebrity Contestants ‘disappointed’ as Matt Hancock named camp leader

Matt Hancock seen by I’m a Celebrity medic after being stung by a scorpion

Monday 14 November 2022 04:07 , Peony Hirwani

ICYMI: Matt Hancock was seen by a medic on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after being stung by a scorpion.

During Sunday (13 November) night’s episode, the contestants were fetching logs for the camp when Hancock yelped out in pain.

“Ouch, f***! That really hurts!” he shouted. “I’ve got no splinter. Ow, that really hurts… it’s like I must have been bitten by something. Oh yeah! Wow, look at that a scorpion. I’ve been stung by a scorpion.”

He continued: “It was so painful… it hurts a lot and I’m feeling slightly dizzy. S***.”

Read more:

Matt Hancock swears as he’s stung by scorpion on I’m a Celebrity

Monday 14 November 2022 02:00 , Isobel Lewis

On Monday, Hancock will be facing his greatest fear (again) as he’s placed underground and surrounded by snakes.

Monday 14 November 2022 01:00 , Isobel Lewis

Earlier on Sunday, Olivia Attwood opened up about the reason she was made to leave I’m a Celebrity after just one episode.

Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity

Sunday 13 November 2022 23:59 , Isobel Lewis

People on Twitter are getting sick of Matt Hancock doing all these challenges.

Still, someone’s voting for him...

Sunday 13 November 2022 22:57 , Isobel Lewis

Meanwhile, Hancock’s fellow contestants aren’t too thrilled about him being their new leader...

I’m a Celebrity Contestants ‘disappointed’ as Matt Hancock named camp leader

When will the first campmates be kicked off?

Sunday 13 November 2022 22:17 , Isobel Lewis

The question on everyone’s lips: when will they start kicking off contestants on I’m a Celeb?

When will contestants be voted off I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Matt Hancock to do next Bushtucker Trial

Sunday 13 November 2022 22:14 , Isobel Lewis

Surprise surprise, Matt Hancock is doing the next trial.

And it’s another snake one.

Sunday 13 November 2022 22:12 , Isobel Lewis

It’s got a bit much for Hancock’s deputy leader Charlene White.

The sight of a spider in your bed will do that... or sleeping next to Matt Hancock.

Sunday 13 November 2022 22:06 , Isobel Lewis

Matt Hancock... camp leader...

This is all getting a bit weird now.

Sunday 13 November 2022 21:47 , Isobel Lewis

Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock have been voted as the two contenders to be named as leader of the camp.

Chris Moyles is “perplexed”, while Charlene White says that the public are “jokers” after torturing him with the trials.

Voting opens for next Bushtucker Trial

Sunday 13 November 2022 21:34 , Isobel Lewis

Oh god, it’s the next trial, titled “Deserted Down Under”.

The chosen campmates will be trapped below ground, surrounded by snakes. I wonder who might get chosen for this one...

Sunday 13 November 2022 21:31 , Isobel Lewis

Babatúndé is impressed with Matt Hancock in the trials.

After all, if he keeps doing them, camp gets fed... and he doesn’t have to do them.

Sunday 13 November 2022 21:30 , Isobel Lewis

One person not thrilled to see Hancock in the jungle is Miriam Margolyes.

Miriam Margolyes calls out ITV for casting Matt Hancock in I'm a Celebrity

Snake lunges at Matt Hancock during Bushtucker Trial

Sunday 13 November 2022 21:27 , Isobel Lewis

Wow, that snake has gone for Hancock! He’s faced his biggest fear and secured nine stars.

Matt Hancock enters the ‘House of Horrors’

Sunday 13 November 2022 21:23 , Isobel Lewis

Pigeons, spiders, crayfish, and 2.5 million (yep, million flies).

This is one traumatic-looking trial.

Matt Hancock faces Bushtucker Trial after scorpion sting

Sunday 13 November 2022 21:19 , Isobel Lewis

Matt Hancock has been stung by a scorpion... not that he’d ever mention it.

Still, he’s about to face the “House of Horrors” trial.

Matt Hancock swears as he's stung by scorpion on I'm a Celebrity

Sunday 13 November 2022 21:03 , Isobel Lewis

A Matt Hancock redemption arc once would have been unthinkable, but what will happen if the former health secretary actually wins I’m a Celebrity?

Our arts editor Jessie Thompson has been theorising...

What will happen if Matt Hancock actually wins I'm a Celeb?

Matt Hancock seen by show medic after being stung by a scorpion

Sunday 13 November 2022 20:47 , Isobel Lewis

In case you missed it, Matt Hancock was stung by a scorpion in camp over the weekend.

An ITV spokesperson told The Independent: “Matt was stung on his finger by a scorpion earlier today in camp. It wasn’t poisonous and he was seen by a medic straight away and is absolutely fine.”

Matt Hancock seen by I'm a Celebrity medic after being stung by a scorpion

Sunday 13 November 2022 20:00 , Ellie Harrison

Just one hour to go until the next episode of I’m a Celebrity...

Here’s a refresher on who all the stars are:

I'm a Celebrity line up: Full 2022 cast including new arrivals

Why did Olivia Attwood quit after one day?

Sunday 13 November 2022 19:00 , Ellie Harrison

The former Love Island star has told the full story of why she was forced to quit.

Read more here...

Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I'm a Celebrity

Sunday 13 November 2022 18:15 , Ellie Harrison

Very agree:

Miriam Margolyes criticises ITV over Matt Hancock casting

Sunday 13 November 2022 17:30 , Ellie Harrison

Actor was very unimpressed by Hancock being deemed “entertainment”

Miriam Margolyes calls out ITV for casting Matt Hancock in I'm a Celebrity

Where is Kiosk Keith?

Sunday 13 November 2022 16:30 , Ellie Harrison

Ever wonder what happened to him?

Here’s what we know...

Where is Kiosk Keith? Why I'm a Celebrity staple was 'fired' after 15 years

Sunday 13 November 2022 15:45 , Ellie Harrison

To stop literally all the posts in this blog being about you know who, here’s a look back at that mad story Sue Cleaver told in camp the other day...

Fans react to Sue Cleaver's 'unbelievable' birth mother story: 'Mind-blowing'

Sunday 13 November 2022 15:06 , Ellie Harrison

ITV has just confirmed to The Independent: “Matt [Hancock] was stung on his finger by a scorpion earlier today in camp. It wasn’t poisonous and he was seen by a medic straight away and is absolutely fine.”

Sunday 13 November 2022 14:12 , Ellie Harrison

Matt Hancock has apparently been stung by a scorpion and had to be seen by the medic... more info on this when we have it...

Sunday 13 November 2022 13:50 , Ellie Harrison

Here’s a peek at Matt Hancock taking on literally millions of flies in tonight’s show...

Sunday 13 November 2022 11:33 , Ellie Harrison

Just seen a preview clip of tonight’s trial... it’s Matt Hancock in a box with millions of flies and a bath full of offal. Video coming here soon...

Sunday 13 November 2022 11:18 , Ellie Harrison

Matt Hancock is doing yet another trial tonight, and people are getting very bored of it...

Sunday 13 November 2022 10:25 , Ellie Harrison

Matt Hancock will be facing this tonight...

Sunday 13 November 2022 09:45 , Ellie Harrison

Olivia Attwood has shared her thoughts on Matt Hancock being on I’m a Celebrity...

“People weren’t expecting him to deal with it with humour, which is what he has done,” she said. “I would have approached it with humour too. Not that any of what he did was funny but banter would have been the least he deserves, I would have enjoyed that.

“Despite his obvious flaws he can laugh at himself which is always a redeeming quality. That said, he should have to answer questions.

“It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office. NHS workers are protesting to get paid enough money to survive and he is out earning money in the jungle. That doesn’t seem right, does it?”

Sunday 13 November 2022 09:11 , Ellie Harrison

Good morning! We’re back to blog the latest updates from the jungle...

First up we’ve got the full story about why Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show.

Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I'm a Celebrity

Saturday 12 November 2022 14:52 , Ellie Harrison

We’re pausing the live blog for a night, and will be back on Sunday 13 November

Saturday 12 November 2022 14:35 , Ellie Harrison

Miriam Margolyes is not happy about Matt Hancock being on the show...

Saturday 12 November 2022 13:30 , Ellie Harrison

So this happened last night...

Saturday 12 November 2022 12:30 , Ellie Harrison

Enough said:

Saturday 12 November 2022 12:00 , Ellie Harrison

Could you guess Zara Tindall’s place in line to the throne? The campmates couldn’t, much to Mike Tindall’s dismay...

I'm a Celebrity stars fail to guess Zara Tindall's place in line to the throne

Saturday 12 November 2022 11:00 , Ellie Harrison

Sue Cleaver told an incredible story to her fellow campmates last night.

Here’s a recap...

Fans react to Sue Cleaver's 'unbelievable' birth mother story: 'Mind-blowing'

Saturday 12 November 2022 10:45 , Ellie Harrison

My colleague Jessie Thompson has imagined a dystopian world where Matt Hancock wins the show...

What will happen if Matt Hancock actually wins I'm a Celeb?

Saturday 12 November 2022 10:00 , Ellie Harrison

Here’s a look back to all the I’m a Celeb winners to date...

Every I'm a Celebrity winner and what they did next

So long Kiosk Keith

Saturday 12 November 2022 09:30 , Ellie Harrison

Ever wonder what happened to him?

Here’s what we know...

Where is Kiosk Keith? Why I'm a Celebrity staple was 'fired' after 15 years

Saturday 12 November 2022 08:42 , Ellie Harrison

Morning! Here’s a look at one of the biggest talking points from last night...

I'm a Celeb stars support tearful Matt Hancock after he makes 'forgiveness' plea

Friday 11 November 2022 22:40 , Jacob Stolworthy

That’s it for this evening – join us again for another episode (and another Matt Hancock Bushtucker Trial) tomorrow.

Friday 11 November 2022 22:12 , Jacob Stolworthy

Matt Hancock and Owen Warner will be facing the next trial, which will be watched by all of their campmates.

Friday 11 November 2022 22:10 , Jacob Stolworthy

Time to find out which two campmates are facing the next Bushtucker Trial.

Friday 11 November 2022 22:10 , Jacob Stolworthy

Seann Walsh talking about Matt Hancock’s good interview technique. Has he... actually ever seen him be interviewed?

Friday 11 November 2022 22:02 , Jacob Stolworthy

Chris Moyles isn’t buying it. “I think he’s not being real,” he says. “He’s trying to portray that he’s being honest and it’s eating away at me.”

Friday 11 November 2022 22:01 , Jacob Stolworthy

An emotional Matt Hancock tells Charlene White that he’s looking for “forgiveness”.

Friday 11 November 2022 22:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Chris Moyles saying “we were liking you on the briefings”, telling him “you were articulate and human”.

Wait, wait wait... who’s “we’”?

Friday 11 November 2022 21:59 , Jacob Stolworthy

Charlene White tells Matt Hancock how her aunt died and she was not able to see her, “so ‘sorry’ for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it”.

His reply: “Thats one of the reasons that I... regret it as much as I do.”

Friday 11 November 2022 21:58 , Jacob Stolworthy

Matt Hancock addressing his Covid rulebreak, saying he “fell in love”.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:50 , Jacob Stolworthy

A question arises about Mike Tindall’s wife Zara, and Seann Walsh says: “Who’s Zara?’

My prediction: he knew and was trying (and failing) to be funny.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:48 , Jacob Stolworthy

One for the pub quiz fans there: Madonna’s “Material Girl” did not make it to number one, but “Frozen” did. Remember it!

Friday 11 November 2022 21:45 , Jacob Stolworthy

It’s Kiosk Kev time, which might leave viewers wondering: where the hell is Kios Keith?

Friday 11 November 2022 21:39 , Jacob Stolworthy

Sue Cleaver just shared an incredible about a coincidental encounter with her biological parents when she was in her 20s having never met them before.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:36 , Jacob Stolworthy

OK, the name of the next task got me. It’s ‘Who Wants to Look Silly On-Air?’

Friday 11 November 2022 21:34 , Jacob Stolworthy

Matt Hancock is flossing to get the fish eye and sheep’s bum out of his teeth.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:33 , Jacob Stolworthy

DJ Chris Moyles asking the big questions: “21 Second” or “Do You Really Like It?”?

Friday 11 November 2022 21:32 , Jacob Stolworthy

Anyway, they got 11 stars. Good effort.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:31 , Jacob Stolworthy

The irony of all of this is everyone laughing along with Matt Hancock is making me want to retch.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:29 , Jacob Stolworthy

If you’d told Boy George he’d one day be sat opposite Matt Hancock in the Australian jungle scoffing fermented tofu back during Covid times, he would have probably had some stern words for you.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:28 , Jacob Stolworthy

Boy George is back on the fermented stuff – this time tofu. and yes, he’s retching.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:28 , Jacob Stolworthy

Matt Hancock is now eating cow’s anus. We repeat: Matt Hancock is now eating cow’s anus.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:27 , Jacob Stolworthy

We have some retching! Courtesy of Boy George eating six fermented plums.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:26 , Jacob Stolworthy

Matt Hancock is now eating a sheep vagina. We repeat: Matt Hancock is now eating a sheep vagina.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:25 , Jacob Stolworthy

“Is it a good time to tell you I’ve never voted Tory?” Boy George says, midway through eating it.

“That’s not news, George,” Hancock replies.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:25 , Jacob Stolworthy

Boy George is eating a vomit fruit, which, let’s be hoenst, doesn’t sound appetising.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:24 , Jacob Stolworthy

Matt Hancock now up with a dish called willy con carne. We’re saying nothing.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:23 , Jacob Stolworthy

He described the experience as the same as smelling Sue Cleaver’s “charcoal fart” the other day. Thanks for that.

Friday 11 November 2022 21:23 , Jacob Stolworthy

Boy George is now eating a duck egg cocktail. his verdict? “Oh my God, that’s disgusting.”

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website

