I’m A Celebrity 2022: ‘Heartbroken’ Olivia Attwood forced to quit jungle and says: ‘You will hear the truth in due course’

Olivia Attwood has revealed she is “heartbroken” after being forced to quit I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here due to medical reasons “beyond her control”.

The 31-year-old former Love Island star - who made show history by becoming the first ex islander to take part - posted a statement on her Instagram account after she was forced to withdraw from the ITV show.

It read: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing ‘I’m a Celeb’ for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support ans kind words would have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

A statement about Olivia Attwood quitting the show was posted on her Instagram account on Monday evening (Instagram)

The statement continued: “You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.

“Ps. Who’s going to roast Hancock now?? :((”

Earlier on Monday The Sun quoted an insider saying Attwood was involved in a “medical drama overnight”.

“She really want to go back into the camp but medics won’t let her,” the insider said.

According to the publication, she is already thought be on her way back home to fiance Bradley Dack.

One eagle-eyed fan on social media spotted her at the airport and posted a picture.

“Celeb camp looks nice this year. Olivia Attwood has left the jungle already.. spotted at the airport,” they wrote alongside it.

A representative for ITV confirmed she has quit the show, telling the Standard: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 Contestants

The launch programme on Sunday night saw a new batch of 10 celebrities enter the Australian jungle after the past two years were shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Viewers saw Boy George, Scarlette Douglas, Chris Moyles and Attwood selected to become Jungle VIPs - later revealed to mean “Very Isolated People” - and sent to an alternative campsite.

Two more arrivals have also been confirmed, with one expected to be former health secretary Matt Hancock.

An average of audience of 9.1 million people tune in, according to overnight ratings provided by ITV - up by more than 1 million on last year.

It also secured a peak viewership of 10.3 million.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.