I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up revealed with David Ginola, Frankie Bridge and Matty Lee taking part

Twelve contestants are set to battle it out to become ruler of the jungle in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity this month.

Excitement has ramped up after a report from the Sun revealed which famous faces will be taking part.

The series – which is usually set in the Australian outback – was re-located to Wales last year due to the pandemic.

The 2021 edition of the ITV show is set to return to its new Welsh location – the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele.

The show will return to screens at 9pm on Sunday November 21, ITV confirmed.

Below is the highly-awaited list of celebrity contestants…

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 30, 2021 in London (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Frankie is an English singer best known for being a member of girl group The Saturdays.

The Loose Women star is following in the footsteps of her husband Wayne Bridge who entered the jungle in 2016. The former Chelsea fullback ended the show in fifth place, with Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt crowned Queen of the Jungle that year.

Matty Lee

Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Team Great Britain look on during the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan (Getty Images)

Tom Daley’s Olympic diving partner Matty Lee has signed up to take part in the show.

Lee shot to fame after winning a gold medal during the synchronised 10m diving event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Leeds-born 27-year-old has been diving since the age of 7. He is a member of Dive London aquatics club and is coached by Daley’s long-term mentor Jane Figueredo.

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 30, 2021 in London (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kadeena Cox won two gold medals in Cycling and Athletics at the velodrome in the Mixed 750m Team spring C1-C5 in Tokyo 2020.

The Manchester-born athlete used to compete in able-bodied events before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014.

She then competed as a Paralympian athlete and won multiple gold medals in the 2016 Rio games in an inspiring career comeback.

David Ginola

Former Newcastle United Player, David Ginola arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on October 17, 2021 (Getty Images)

Former Premier League footballer David Ginola will appear in the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The French sportsman, 54, played for teams including Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton before retiring in 2002.

It comes five years after Ginola suffered a heart attack while playing in a charity football match. The winger said he was “clinically dead” for eight minutes before surgeons saved his life with quadruple bypass heart surgery.

He married fashion model Coraline in 1991 and had two children, then after their marriage ended had a child with another model Maeva Denat.

Louise Minchin

Louise Minchin (pictured) (PA)

Louise Minchin is best known for presenting BBC Breakfast alongside Dan Walker.

The high-profile journalist left her presenting role in September after 20 years in the job.

DJ Locksmith

DJ Locksmith attends the

DJ Locksmith is a musician best known for being a member of east London music quartet Rudimental.

The star, real name Leon Rolle, first signed to Black Butter records in 2011 and was born and raised in Hackney.

Naughty Boy

British DJ, record producer Shahid Khan, better known by his stage name Naughty Boy, during the Annual Ivor Novello Songwriting Awards at Grosvenor House in London (PA)

Shahid Khan, best known by his stage name Naughty Boy, is a big producer in the music industry. He has collaborated with a number of artists including Beyonce and Zayn Malik.

DJ Snoochie

Snoochie Sly arrives at The British Podcast Awards 2021 at Brockwell Park on July 10, 2021 in London, England (Getty Images)

The Radio 1 Extra host is heading into the jungle later this month.

The 29-year-old was born and raised in Eltham, south-east London, and is married to rapper Big Shaq.

Danny Miller

Danny Miller attends the Inside Soap Awards held at The Hippodrome on November 6, 2017 in London (Getty Images)

Danny is best known for playing bad boy Aaron Dingle on Emmerdale. The star, who recently welcomed his first child with fiancé Steph Jones, is set to grace our screens later this month.

Simon Gregson

Simon Gregson attends the TV Quick & Tv Choice Awards at The Dorchester on September 7, 2009 in London (Getty Images)

The Coronation Street legend is set to go head to head with EastEnders rival Adam Woodyatt this month.

A source told the Sun: “Bosses know Corrie fans will get right behind him.

“Everyone knows Simon as Steve but now they’ll get to see a completely different side of him for the first time.

“Simon has previously shunned all reality shows and he has turned down I’m A Celeb a number of times before.

“But now his children are older, Simon started to think the timing was right.

“And after the show was moved from Australia to Wales it made it easier for him to commit.”

Adam Woodyatt

Adam Woodyatt finishes the Virgin London Marathon 2019 on April 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom (Getty Images)

Adam is best known for playing Ian Beale on EastEnders. He made his first appearance on the show in 1985 and has since featured in more than 3,000 episodes.

Arlene Phillips

Arlene Phillips arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London (PA)

The 78-year-old is set to become the oldest contestant in the show’s history, a title formerly held by ex-Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, who took part at age 77.

The in-demand choreographer is also set to the join the Dancing on Ice panel.

Richard Madeley

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley pose in the winners room during the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London (Getty Images)

Richard Madeley recently revealed that he has accepted a job at Good Morning Britain as a permanent presenter on the programme.

The daytime TV star, 65, confirmed show he would be appearing on GMB sometimes, filling a rotation slot with other presenters.

Mr Madeley has regularly appeared on the ITV show as a guest presenter alongside Susanna Reid, 50.

