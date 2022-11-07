I’m A Celeb viewers left giggling as cheeky hosts Ant and Dec ‘swear’ on live TV

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fans were left giggling on Sunday night when hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly kicked off this year’s show with a series of expletive-filled gags.

The duo, who have returned Down Under after three years, couldn’t help but poke funs at the new campmates and jokingly called them a rude word – before revealing what they actually meant.

After insisting that VIP actually means Very Isolated Person this year, McPartlin described the celebs as “tossas”, to which Donnelly quickly replied: “Woah, you can’t say that, not on air anyway”.

However, McPartlin cheekily told him what he meant, saying: “Three obviously scared seriously excited random stars.”

Donnelly then asked him if that’s why he called him a “k***” before playfully asking what it stood for.

Before McPartlin could reply, his hosting pal asked: “No ordinary broadcaster?”

The presenting pair were in great spirits as they kicked off this year’s show (ITV)

Viewers at home found the exchange hilarious and took to Twitter in their droves.

One penned: “Omg only ant & dec could get away with saying k**b on live telly #ImACeleb.”

“Ant & Dec on form already, such a k**b #ImACeleb,” another commented.

A third posted: “Ant said "t****r" on LIVE TV on #ImACeleb. He literally crack me up right there and then Declan said "k**b". This years show contains strong language.”

Earlier in the episode, the pair poked fun at Matt Hancock as they confirmed there will be two extra arrivals joining the line-up.

The former health secretary, 44, is expected to enter the Australian jungle in the coming days as one of the surprise additions following on from the other 10 celebrities who made their first appearance on Sunday’s episode.

They also poked fun at incoming campmate and Tory MP Matt Hancock (Yui Mok/PA)

Following his decision to join the reality show, the MP for West Suffolk had the Tory whip suspended and came under fire from across the political divide after opting to join the show at a time when Parliament is sitting.

Kicking off the first episode of the new series, McPartlin and Donnelly welcomed viewers back to the jungle as the show is returning to Australia for the first time since 2019, after the past two years were shot at Gwrych Castle, in North Wales, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In their opening dialogue, McPartlin said: “We have not one but two late arrivals on the way.

“And, fortunately, we have managed to keep their identities a complete secret. No-one has got a clue who they are.”

Stressing the word “mat”, Donnelly added: “You are going to be surprised, guys. We are going to be rolling out the welcome mat for them soon.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV and ITV Hub at 9pm