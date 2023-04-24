I’m a Celeb South Africa – live: Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder arrive in ‘posher’ camp

Tonight, I’m a Celebrity is back on ITV with a difference, as nine memorable campmates return for a spinoff series in South Africa to test themselves all over again.

This time, there will be no public vote as the show isn’t live – it was all recorded last year – so the stars will be battling it out between them in the hopes to become the first I’m a Celebrity “Legend”. Find out everything you need to know here.

Hosting duo Ant and Dec return to the helm as jungle stars from across 20 years of series enter the camp, including boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo, and former Coronation Street Star Helen Flanagan. Meet the first batch of stars here.

This evening’s episode will see the contestants take on their first challenges (our sources tell us we can expect stars to face a 50 metre drop over the edge of a South African mountain), dishing out the camp chores and awaiting one big surprise.

Read live updates from the episode below...

22:22 , Isobel Lewis

“Seems like a really good mix of people. They don’t seem to be, erm, knobheads.”

Another great Shaun-ism.

22:18 , Isobel Lewis

Janice is asking everyone why they’re famous, but the question: “What are you in for?” definitely seems better suited to prison than I’m a Celebrity...

22:17 , Isobel Lewis

Group two arrive. Shaun clarifies that he’s not just “some t***” wearing sunglasses at night, but rather doesn’t have any eyelashes so he needs them to keep the dust out of his eyes.

They’re assigning chores. “What’s a chore?” Janice asks. “It’s the thing the servants do,” says Paul.

22:16 , Isobel Lewis

The shack where the campmates do their talking heads is certainly looking a lot fancier, and Carol insist this camp is “posher” than the last one.

That is, until they see the toilet, which doesn’t have any walls. Yikes...

22:13 , Isobel Lewis

And we’re finally heading to camp! Amir, Carol and Jordan are in first, and get first dibs on which beds they want.

22:06 , Isobel Lewis

Helen can’t believe she’s made it to the last one, giving her the chance to do her leap of faith and get the star.

That is, after counting all the way to 30, of course. She jumps, but just misses. Meaning group three are severely lacking when it comes to stars.

22:03 , Isobel Lewis

Fatima has linked the balls together, which should make it easier, but Phil narrowly misses out too.

Helen has a “little wobble”, but gets up top and gives it a go, even apologising for taking a long time to get started.

“Calm your mind,” she tells herself. “You are so safe. You are calm. You can do this.”

22:00 , Isobel Lewis

Fatima’s doing well with Helen struggling to even watch! But she sadly misses out on the star at the end. That is one tough challenge.

21:53 , Isobel Lewis

The challenge for these three is another height one; think the Big Red Balls from Total Wipeout, but high in the air.

On the plus side, they are able to encourage each other through their ear pieces.

21:48 , Isobel Lewis

And Fatima Whitbread rounds up the group, a woman best known for getting a cockroach stuck up her nose for 40 minutes the first time she was in the jungle.

21:47 , Isobel Lewis

Corrie star Helen Flanagan up next! She was just a baby (22) when she first appeared on the show and insists she’s going to be much braver in this year’s challenges.

“Hopefully I’m going to be a lot better for this time,” she tells Tuffers. “Hopefully.”

21:46 , Isobel Lewis

And group three! Phil Tufnell is here, who is the only winner among the original South Africa line-up.

21:44 , Isobel Lewis

This team is definitely the dramatic, sweary one, right? Paul’s insisting the snake was 10-feet tall and was going to eat him.

21:40 , Isobel Lewis

These facial expressions from Paul being bit by a snake are something else.

21:35 , Isobel Lewis

Something tells us Shaun will be providing plenty of meme-worthy comments this series...

21:33 , Isobel Lewis

Is an unlikely friendship forming between Janice and Shaun? He called her a “ledge”, while she cackled at his comment that he’s “crashed more cars than James Bond”.

21:31 , Isobel Lewis

“I’ve just met two campmates and they seem to be such nice guys! I wish I knew who they were.”

Early contender for quote of the series?

21:30 , Isobel Lewis

Next in we have the “feisty” Janice Dickinson.

She’s already promising to ruffle some feathers – something tells us the other contestants might find her a bit much...

21:29 , Isobel Lewis

Shaun Ryder’s in next, reminding us all of his 2010 stint on the show, when he faced two major rivals.

A snake, and Gillian McKeith.

21:27 , Isobel Lewis

And we have a new group of celebs. Paul Burrell is up first and explains that he’s undergone quite the transformation since he was last in camp.

21:25 , Isobel Lewis

“He is looking confident,” Jordan says.

“Nah, I’m s***ting myself,” Amir replies.

You can’t blame him, but the man makes the jump and gets the number too! Three for three!

21:22 , Isobel Lewis

Jordan jumps, Carol compares the harness to women wearing Spanx. Classic.

21:22 , Isobel Lewis

Don’t let the giggles from the camera crew fall you – this special series of I’m a Celebrity is not playing out in real time.

The series was filmed in South Africa in September.

21:20 , Isobel Lewis

And she’s done it! Carol goes plunging into the valley and remembers the numbers!

21:15 , Isobel Lewis

The first challenge is easy as ever. Jumping off a cliff AND remembering five digits? The latter’s hard enough!

Carol’s stressing about not being able to remember the number (given her Countdown background), while Amir insists he’s got a terrible memory for everything.

But Carol’s preparing to jump, shouting: “Hello Africa, I love you!” and stepping off. Eek!

21:12 , Isobel Lewis

Diversity star Jordan Banjo has arrived and is already telling us that he’s still just as scared of snakes as ever.

Carol clearly gets on with everyone, because she’s overjoyed to see her former campmate Jordan again.

21:10 , Isobel Lewis

Next up, Amir Khan.

He’s joking about the infamous “strawberry gate” scandal (read more about that here) and bonding with Vorders, who is thrilled to see him.

21:09 , Isobel Lewis

Shaun Ryder wonders who would be “crackers” enough to return to the I’m a Celebrity camp: Carol Vorderman, that’s who!

She’s taking in the stunning views of South Africa, and shouting: “I’m a celebrity, get me in there!”

Rather you than us, Vorders...

21:08 , Isobel Lewis

Ant and Dec are back back back, teasing us about the return of some special extra campmates who will join later in the run too.

One thing’s for certain: any jungle-themed innuendos are about to be replaced with “bush” jokes. We’re so lucky!

21:06 , Isobel Lewis

Sweeping South African vistas? Yep, I’m a Celebrity has a new home!

The contestants are already shouting about their desires for the new series and chance to prove themselves. We’ll have to wait and see whether that happens, but these challenges are looking tough...

Here we go!

20:59 , Isobel Lewis

T-minus two minutes!

So glad these April showers are here to make it feel like it’s November...

20:32 , Isobel Lewis

The campmates will be joined by another popular former contestant, Helen Flanagan.

The actor made her I’m a Celebrity debut in its 12th series over a decade ago, when she was just 22.

19:59 , Isobel Lewis

A controversial former campmate, Janice Dickinson is also heading back into the jungle!

19:35 , Isobel Lewis

A well-known face to anyone tuning into ITV daytime for the lowdown on the monarchy, royal butler Paul Burrell is also appearing on the new series.

Burrell first appeared on the show in 2004, returning to the Australian version of the franchise in 2018.

19:15 , Isobel Lewis

If there’s one image that sums up I’m a Celebrity over the years, it has to be Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread blowing a cockroach out of her nose.

In fact, it wouldn’t be an all-stars series without Whitbread, who is joining the campmates in South Africa for a new series of gruelling challenges.

Find out more about the fan-favourite below.

18:56 , Isobel Lewis

Yep, the first ever all-stars edition of I’m a Celebrity arrives tonight, and ITV have released their first look at what we can expect from the South African jungle.

Step 1: Welcome drink ✅

Step 2: Revisit past trauma ✅



18:04 , Isobel Lewis

This series’ bunch of campmates have something in common besides their fame, having all previously appeared in the jungle before.

Want a reminder about their original stints on the show? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered...

17:00 , Ellie Harrison

The 62-year-old first appeared on the 16th series of I’m a Celebrity in 2016 alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett. She came in eighth place. Here’s what we know about the star...

16:30 , Ellie Harrison

Music legend Ryder first appeared on the show in 2010, where he finished second behind Stacey Solomon. Read more about him here...

16:02 , Ellie Harrison

This series has moved away from Australia, with the celebrities camping out in South Africa instead. Find out exactly where the show is filmed below...

