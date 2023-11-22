I’m a Celeb 2023: Nella Rose confronts Nigel Farage over Brexit campaign

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is upon us.

The reality series returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with the third episode of the 2023 season bringing arguments, emotional upheaval and electrifying challenges.

Viewers are getting to know the new crop of celebrities decamping to the Australian outback in the hopes of being crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is joined by This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.

During Tuesday’s episode, Nigel Farage referenced the time he survived a plane crash when he was the passenger in two-seater light aircraft streaming a Ukip campaign banner behind it. He revealed that the physical injuries he incurred from that crash mean that he can’t take part in certain Bushtucker Trials in the series.

Meanwhile, things got heated between campmates when YouTuber Nella Rose, 26, accused First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, of treating her like a “little girl” and for making comments that he is old enough to be her dad. Nella became upset following Fred’s comments because her own father died in 2016.

On tonight’s episode, Jamie Lynn Spears – who has been threatening to leave the jungle due to homesickness – will take on a sky-high Bushtucker Trial titled “Climb of Cruelty”, after the public voted for her.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.

Nella Rose confronts Nigel Farage over his proposed immigration policies in 2016 campaign

21:51 , Ellie Muir

Nella Rose faced a dilemma when she and Nigel Farage bonded during their first Bushtucker Trial on Monday.

She felt conflicted about this since the controversial politician is known for espousing right-wing views on subjects ranging from immigration and the gender pay gap.

She decided to confront Nigel about it, asking him: “Let’s get everything out in the open. All the tea is coming out now… apparently you’re anti-immigrant?”

Nigel tried to shrug it off, saying: “If you came with me through South London, you’d be astonished.”

Nella asked: “So everyone hates you for no reason? Not that everyone hates you, that was so bad. Sorry.”

Nigel: “You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they’ve been chucked around is grossly unfair. Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I’ve said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming.”

Nella said: “I’m one of the numbers?”

Nigel replied: “So that’s it then, should it be 5 million a year, 10 million… you don’t seem to understand.”

Nella said: “Those immigrants that are coming in, I came in.”

Nigel insisted: “Hang on! Think!”

Nella asked: “What is so wrong about immigrants?”

Nigel said: “Listen. Since 2000, the British population has increased by 10 million. 10 million.”

Nella said: “Good thing, right?”

Nigel replied: “Good thing, unless you want a GP appointment…”

Nella asked: “I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding. I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors, go… most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right?

“You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

Nella said to Nigel: “My main point was that we’ve got into this jungle and I really like you and I want to know why everyone hated you. We don’t have to come to a common ground. You probably like a lot of things that I don’t like. And I probably like a lot of things that you don’t like…we can have these conversations.”

Nigel Farage hints to campmates he could be future PM

21:34 , Ellie Muir

In a chat with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, controversial politician Nigel Farage was quizzed on his view on the current state of British politics, and whether he would go for being the PM himself.

Sam asked: “Who is your favourite prime minister ever in your lifetime?”

Nigel said: “Really, in my lifetime, two prime ministers who’ve been really strong, who’ve changed the country: one’s Thatcher and one’s Blair. I didn’t like the way Blair changed the country at all but I have to admit he was a strong leader. Margaret was a very strong leader. They were tough times, but she changed the country completely.”

EastEnders star Danielle Harold then asked Nigel: “Would you ever want to run?”

Nigel didn’t rule it out, stating: “I don’t know. We’ll see. Depends how much of a mess the country gets in. I honestly don’t know. It’s not an easy job.”

Speaking to Bush Telegraph, Farage said: “Never say never...”

Jamie finally has a swing in her step!

21:32 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn admitted her campmates wouldn’t have expected her to get all 10 stars saying.

“I think they were saying, ‘You’re going to do it’ but thinking, ‘No way, she’s been crying for five days straight, it ain’t happening’ so I’m really, really happy that I get to come back and bring them the joyous 10 stars.”

She added: “I might cry a lot but I can come and do this.”

Jamie Lynn Spears proves campmates wrong with impressive comeback challenge

21:31 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn spoke to herself as she went along saying as she reached the 5th level, 90ft in the air: “I just want to be done with this.”

But surprisingly, when she reached 100ft in the air, Jamie Lynn walked out onto a plank before jumping to catch the final 10th star! Good going, Jamie.

Jamie Lynn Spears could be triumphant in sky-high challenge,,,

21:28 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn Spears is making light work out of the sky-high challenge up to 90ft in the air. She has encountered green ants and all sorts of creepy crawlies.

Ant exclaimed: “Look at that, she’s rapid! She’s not bothered!”

As she tackled a see-saw mid-way through, Dec added: “Light on her feet!”

Could she surprise her campmates and win all of the stars?

Go on Jamie...

21:19 , Ellie Muir

Dec explained: “You have to climb from the bottom to the top of that rig, collecting the stars as you go. Every time you unclip a star, you clip it to yourself. Each star you collect is worth a meal for camp. You’ve got 10 minutes to make your way up there. You can expect a few surprises along the way.”

Jamie Lynn insisted: “I want to do the trial.”

Ant joked: “You can say, ‘No thanks, y’all!’”

Jamie Lynn Spears takes on the ‘Climb of Cruelty’ as Danielle Harold ‘bets’ that actor will bow out of competition today

21:18 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn is up for the next trial. Can she do it?

EastEnders star Danielle Harold has said she doesn’t think Jamie will last the day before she quits the show altogether.

Meanwhile, the uber-positive Sam Thompson thinks Jamie will step up to the challenge.

Jamie Lynn insisted: “I’m not gonna let y’all down!”

‘If Jamie left yesterday, I would have been right behind her,’ says Nella as she threatens quitting the show

21:15 , Ellie Muir

YouTuber Nella Rose told food writer Grace Dent that she doesn’t usually follow through with things, suggesting that this mentality might influence whether she decides to stay in the I’m a Celeb jungle…

Nella told Grace: “I’ve never, ever in my life started something and finished it. Ever. I always quit, or I always sign on short term or if I don’t like it I can leave… this is the one thing I said I’m going to try and stick it through but I can already see myself… if I get in my head too much…”

Grace asked: “Do you bolt, you run the minute things start to pick up?”

Nella said: “When I was younger I was put in a lot of situations that I had no control over. I was sad and miserable. So now that I have the control over my happiness and the things I want to do I think I’m kind of, I’ve become obsessed with it: ‘Oh, you don’t have to do this if you don’t want to.’”

Nella then told Bush Telegraph that whenever she feels uncomfortable or sad, she tends to run away from her problems.

Nella told Grace: “I used to have so much discipline but that was when I was in a bad space. Lack of self discipline got me from a size 12 to a size 20. Literally my dad passed, I locked myself in the house for two months, I drank every single day and ate every single day and I gained it all and it was pandemic.”

Nella admitted: “If Jamie left yesterday I would have been right behind her… I’m leaving. I just don’t want to be the first.”

There will be no Bushtucker Trial vote tonight because all 10 of them will be taking part in a challenge later...

21:12 , Ellie Muir

But the campmates don’t know it yet!

Fred Sirieix and Marvin Humes plan to release a song called ‘Jungle Living'

21:12 , Ellie Muir

Featuring a verse from Nella Rose...

Meanwhile, Josie got a bit distracted by Marvin’s abs.

Josie thinks she hears ‘e-masturbation’ instead of ‘emancipation’

21:09 , Ellie Muir

Er...

The real reason why contestants wear red socks during the show

21:08 , Ellie Muir

With all those red socks hanging out to dry at camp... it makes you think: Why are all their socks the same colour?

During the show, campmates are likely to be bitten by all kinds of creepy crawlies, including leeches and to spare viewers from seeing such unsettling blood marks on contestants, they are required to wear red socks to mask it.

Read more here:

The gross reason why contestants wear red socks during the show

Episode four... let’s go!

21:06 , Ellie Muir

With the campmates predicting that Jamie Lynn might bow out tonight, how will she do in the trial?

How will Jamie Lynn Spears do in tonight’s sky-high challenge?

20:47 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn Spears has been open about the emotional distress she is facing while at camp, specifically missing her two daughters back at home. Her campmates have been doing their best to comfort her, but Spears has been adamant that she does not want to be in the jungle any more, like when she claimed “I quit” in last night’s episode.

But the actor has been voted by the public to take part in tonight’s Bushtucker Trial titled the ‘Climb of Cruelty’. How will she do?

Watch a preview:

I’m a Celebrity: Nigel Farage reveals injuries after plane crash while flying Brexit campaign banner

20:00 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage referenced the time he survived a plane crash during Tuesday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

In the lead-up to the general election in 2010, Farage suffered a punctured lung, two chipped vertebrae, several fractured ribs and a fractured sternum after the aircraft plunged to earth.

At the time, the controversial politician was the leader of Ukip and was beginning his Brexit campaign to encourage the nation to back the ‘Leave’ campaign to exit the European Union.

Read more below:

I’m a Celebrity: Farage reveals injuries after plane crash while flying Brexit banner

Nigel Farage reveals why he’ll be exempt from some Bushtucker Trials

19:45 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage has revealed that his health issues will prevent him from taking part in certain Bushtucker Trials during his stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader has entered the jungle to take part in the 23rd season of ITV’s reality show, alongside famous faces including Jamie-Lynn Spears, This Morning host Josie Gibson, singer and presenter Marvin Humes and First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

Farage is thought to be the highest-paid contestant in I’m A Celebrity history, reportedly receiving £1.5m for his appearance.

Read more below:

Nigel Farage reveals why he’ll be exempt from some I’m a Celeb trials

‘I quit’: I’m a Celebrity’s Jamie Lynn Spears threatens to leave TV show

19:30 , Ellie Muir

Spears has threatened to leave I’m a Celebrity... after she faced emotional turmoil during her first three days in the Australian jungle.

She broke down in tears during Tuesday’s episode of the reality TV show, telling cameras that she was missing her children after her campmates failed to win her luxury item: a photograph of her two daughters.

After not getting her luxury item, Spears cried as she spoke to the Bush Telegraph.

“I don’t get it... this is not okay, I wanna go home,” she said. “I do not want to be here.”

Read more below:

I’m a Celebrity’s Jamie Lynn Spears threatens to leave TV show and screams ‘I quit’

Every I’m a Celebrity winner and what they did next

19:09 , Ellie Muir

As the new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well underway, you might be wondering what became of previous winners.

Every I’m a Celebrity winner and what they did next

I’m a Celebrity 2023: Does the winner get any prize money?

18:47 , Ellie Muir

With the series making a return, many viewers have been left wondering what the prize for winning the series is.

Unfortunately for the contestants, there is no cash prize for winning I’m a Celebrity.

Instead, they are simply named King or Queen of the Jungle (or King or Queen of the Castle, as was the case for the two years that the series decamped to Wales due to the pandemic).

Read more below:

I’m a Celebrity 2023 prize money: How much are contestants paid?

Preview: Watch as Jamie Lynn Spears takes on sky-high ‘Climb of Cruelty’ trial tonight

15:01 , Ellie Muir

Tonight: Jamie Lynn Spears will reach for new heights

14:49 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn Spears has been voted by the public to take part in the third Bushtucker Trial of the series: the “Clime of Cruelty”.

The actor will have to collect stars for camp as she takes on a sky-high trial.

In last night’s episode, Lynn Spears begged to go home to her children as she lost out on winning her luxury item: a framed picture of her two daughters. The Zoey 101 star has had an emotional few days as she’s grappled with homesickness. But campmates, including reality TV star Sam Thompson and JLS’s Marvin Humes, have tried to cheer her up by serenading her and giving her several pep talks.

Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose butt heads after comment ‘about dead father’

14:30 , Ellie Muir

Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix have butted heads on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here over a perceived slight about her late father.

In scenes aired on Tuesday’s episode, the online content creator expressed her distaste for a comment the First Dates maître d’ made in reference to his age.

While Sirieix was preparing food for the campmates’ dinner, he batted off compliments that he wasn’t “old” at age 51 by comparing his age to Nella’s. “Yeah, but I’m not 26 anymore, am I? I could be your dad,” he reasoned.

Read more below:

I’m a Celebrity’s Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose butt heads after ‘dead father comment’

Jamie Lynn Spears begs to go home amid fears she will quit I’m a Celeb

07:00 , Ellie Muir

I’m a Celebrity fans threaten to boycott series over controversial contestant

06:00 , Ellie Muir

I’m a Celebrity fans threaten to boycott series over controversial contestant

I’m A Celebrity’s Marvin Humes serenades Jamie Lynn Spears as she takes a bath

05:00 , Ellie Muir

I’m A Celebrity’s Marvin Humes serenades Jamie Lynn Spears as she takes a bath

Will Jamie Lynn Spears leave the jungle for good?

04:00 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn Spears has threatened to leave the jungle for home as she says she “misses” her children and has spent much of the past two episodes being comforted by her campmates.

Jamie Lynn Spears could ‘quit I’m a Celebrity’ after saying she ‘did the wrong show’

I’m a Celebrity 2023: Meet the contestants

03:00 , Ellie Muir

Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2023 contestants

Lorraine Kelly surprised by Nigel Farage’s age as she claims ‘you get the face you deserve’

02:00 , Ellie Muir

Watch as Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix clash over father comment

01:01 , Ellie Muir

First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, upset YouTuber Nella Rose, 26, after saying that he is old enough to be her dad.

In the Bush Telegraph, Nella explained: “Last night after dinner Fred made a comment about him basically how he could be my dad. I took offence to that because one of the first conversations we had together was me opening up about the fact that my dad’s passed away.”

She continued: “I didn’t say anything about it last night because I was kind of just annoyed about it. So I slept on it and I kind of thought about it and I was just like, this is not the kind of person I want to be around.”

Nella decides to ignore Fred during breakfast to make a point, before asking him to ‘leave’ her alone.

Fred realised he had upset Nella and asked her what he had done.

Nella explained he’d made a comment the day before, saying: “You know that my mum’s dead, and you know that my dad’s dead. You know that, right? I’ve come to find out that every time I wanna get creative around the fire, or I want to have something my way, my own food that I am entitled to, my way, you tend to get an attitude, right?”

Fred replied: “I am so sorry. Can I just say? First of all, I am sorry I’ve offended you. I am unaware that you felt offended. I am unaware that what I said would lead to this conversation, I only said that in a way because I am older than you, I am 51 and you’re 26.”

Nella said back: “I’m not stupid, you’re not going to little girl me, you’re not.”

Nella said she had accepted his apology but concluded that the pair should not be friends.

Nella Rose electrocuted and screams 'I'm A Celebrity' during bushtucker trial

Tuesday 21 November 2023 23:59 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn Spears begs to go home amid fears she will quit I'm a Celeb

Tuesday 21 November 2023 23:00 , Ellie Muir

Watch as Nigel Farage explains surviving a plane crash during the 2010 Ukip election campaign

Tuesday 21 November 2023 22:39 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn Spears selected for the next trial....

Tuesday 21 November 2023 22:17 , Ellie Muir

Let’s see how Jamie Lynn gets on tomorrow night in the ‘Climb of Cruelty’...

What an episode!

You can find out the backstory to Farage’s Brexit banner plane crash here.

Nigel Farage reveals injuries after plane crash while flying Brexit campaign banner

Tuesday 21 November 2023 22:15 , Ellie Muir

Voting is closed... who’s up next?

Tuesday 21 November 2023 22:14 , Ellie Muir

Nella and Nigel are ruled out on medical grounds....

Jamie Lynn Spears ‘won’t stop crying’, says Sam Thompson

Tuesday 21 November 2023 22:02 , Ellie Muir

It seems like she’s not enjoying her time in the jungle. Could it be true that she might leave early?

Nigel Farage tells campmates about his plane crash when he was flying a Brexit banner

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:49 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage has explained the events of his 2010 plane crash that mean he is exempt from taking part in certain physical Bushtucker Trials.

In the run up to the general election in 2010, Farage was involved in a plane crash, and suffered a punctured lung, two chipped vertebrae, several fractured ribs and a fractured sternum.

Josie asked: “What were you doing at the time when you were flying a plane, where were you going?”

Nigel admitted: “Being an idiot, flying a banner.”

Fred asked: “What was on the banner?”

Nigel replied: “A Brexit message, obviously…”

Fred asked: “What was the message?”

“Vote for independence or something like that,” Nigel said.

Nigel Farage reveals why he’ll be exempt from some I’m a Celeb trials

Marvin Humes reveals how he and wife Rochelle met in their pop group days

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:47 , Ellie Muir

Marvin reflected on when they first, telling his campmates: “I met Rochelle when JLS and The Saturdays were doing shows together. I’d always said to the boys, ‘I really like her, I think she’s hot’.’”

“We went to a nightclub in Ireland after doing a show together one night and we were just chatting, getting on really well. She went to the toilet, right? She left her handbag at the table with me. So then, I thought, right, got her phone out and called myself so I had her phone number. It took about three months of pestering her to get a date.”

He said that their first date was at McDonald’s car park in Wembley.

”Three and a bit years later, three kids… I’m very, very lucky.”

Sam Thompson admits he took Zara McDermott on first date to Sticks’n’Sushi

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:44 , Ellie Muir

The pair met after Love Island star Zara McDermott slid into the Made in Chelsea star’s DMs...

Poor Nella...

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:40 , Ellie Muir

Sam Thompson invites himself to dinner at Jamie Lynn Spears’s house so he can meet Britney!

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:39 , Ellie Muir

I mean, who wouldn’t?

Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold give Jamie Lynn Spears a pep talk as she has an emotional morning...

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:38 , Ellie Muir

Despite some arguments this morning, campmates Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold have banded around Lynn Spears as she has an emotional time getting homesick.

Why is Nigel ruled out from the challenege on medical grounds?

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:36 , Ellie Muir

The injuries Nigel Farage incurred from his 2010 plane accident mean he is exempt from taking part in certain physical Bushtucker Trials.

In the run up to the general election in 2010, Farage was involved in a plane crash, and suffered a punctured lung, two chipped vertebrae, several fractured ribs and a fractured sternum.

Read more below:

Nella described her experience as ‘traumatising'

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:33 , Ellie Muir

Still, though, she came back to camp with three stars!

‘It was giving hell’: Nella screams first ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here’ of the series!

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:31 , Ellie Muir

The electric shocks, confined space and the bugs meant Nella found the challenge very difficult. So she decided to give in and exit the challenge early by screaming the first “I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!” of the series...

Nella Rose has just been electrocuted!

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:29 , Ellie Muir

This is absolutely grim. Poor Nella...

Come on Nella!

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:27 , Ellie Muir

Once in the underground lair, Nella is facing a maze of lasers and hundreds of cockroaches. She has to use the magnetic watch the free the stars to bring back to camp.

But by breaking the lasers, she keeps on being forced to go back to the beginning. Agh! Come on Nella...

Nella is ‘scared’ of James Bond-inspired Bushtucker Trial but is willing to give it a go…

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:27 , Ellie Muir

She has 10 minutes...

Nella becomes a secret agent and enters the underground lair...

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:20 , Ellie Muir

Nella has been voted by the public to do the next trial.

But what does it entail?

Ant said: “Nella, this is No Time To Cry - through the fence and hidden deep underground is an evil villain’s secret lair. You have to take on the role of secret agent and infiltrate that secret lair, collecting stars as you go. The stars are hidden behind protected glass. To get them, you’re going to need this super hi-tech magnetic secret agent watch…”

Nella is up for the second Bushtucker Trial....

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:18 , Ellie Muir

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage says he’s upset that the public hasn’t voted for him because he ‘wants’ to partake in the grisly Bushtucker Trials. Plus, as he adds: “[The Bushtucker Trials take up] 25 per cent of the air time.”

Someone’s clearly got a PR campaign in mind...

Nella accuses Fred of treating her like a ‘little girl’ as argument between pair escalates

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:13 , Ellie Muir

First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, has upset YouTuber Nella Rose, 26, after saying that he is old enough to be her dad.

In the Bush Telegraph, Nella explained: “Last night after dinner Fred made a comment about him basically how he could be my dad. I took offence to that because one of the first conversations we had together was me opening up about the fact that my dad’s passed away.”

She continued: “I didn’t say anything about it last night because I was kind of just annoyed about it. So I slept on it and I kind of thought about it and I was just like, this is not the kind of person I want to be around.”

Nella decides to ignore Fred during breakfast to make a point, before asking him to ‘leave’ her alone.

Fred realised he had upset Nella and asked her what he had done.

Nella explained he’d made a comment the day before, saying: “You know that my mum’s dead, and you know that my dad’s dead. You know that, right? I’ve come to find out that every time I wanna get creative around the fire, or I want to have something my way, my own food that I am entitled to, my way, you tend to get an attitude, right?”

Fred replied: “I am so sorry. Can I just say? First of all, I am sorry I’ve offended you. I am unaware that you felt offended. I am unaware that what I said would lead to this conversation, I only said that in a way because I am older than you, I am 51 and you’re 26.”

Nella said back: “I’m not stupid, you’re not going to little girl me, you’re not.”

Nella said she had accepted his apology but concluded that the pair should not be friends.

Grace Dent compares conditions in the jungle to ‘Day 11 of Glastonbury'

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:08 , Ellie Muir

‘It’s like you’re getting ready to see Coldplay but later I’m actually just going to see Fred in his underpants’....

Jamie Lynn Spears heard saying ‘I wanna go home’ in opening clip

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:04 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn Spears could ‘quit I’m a Celebrity’ after saying she ‘did the wrong show’

Time for another trial... but will there be tears?

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:03 , Ellie Muir

It’s time to see if Nella Rose can take on her second Bushtucker Trial of the series...

Meet the contestants

Tuesday 21 November 2023 20:35 , Ellie Muir

This year’s crop of celebrities includes soap stars, TV presenters and a controversial former politician-turned-GB News host.

They’ll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Lioness Jill Scott, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in December 2022.

Read about who’s who, below:

Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2023 contestants

I’m a Celebrity launch loses two million viewers after ‘Nigel Farage boycott’

Tuesday 21 November 2023 20:20 , Ellie Muir

I’m a Celebrity launch loses millions of viewers after planned boycott

Recap: What happened last night in the I’m a Celeb jungle?

Tuesday 21 November 2023 20:07 , Ellie Muir

Emotions were running high last night when Jamie Lynn Spears broke down in tears and confessed she was missing her children. But that wasn’t for long: JLS star Marvin Humes was there to serenade her and cheer her up again.

Meanwhile, First Dates star Fred Sirieix told controversial politician Farage that his pro-Brexit campaign as the leader of the Ukip party was “shameful” and the pair got into a heated political debate.

At the end of the episode, the public voted (again) for YouTube star Nella Rose to take on the Bushtucker Trial tonight, which will be a challenge titled “No Time To Cry”. Nella will have to crawl through tunnels in an underground lair and retrieve gold stars for camp. But will she be able to face the spiders and creepy crawlies that await her without screaming “I’m a Celebrity!”?

Stay tuned to find out...

I’m a Celeb lost another million viewers in Monday’s second episode

Tuesday 21 November 2023 16:45 , Ellie Muir

The launch episode of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! lost a staggering two million viewers on last year.

The reality series is an annual ratings winner for ITV, pulling in an average of nine to 11 million viewers throughout each series.

However, the 2023 premiere, which saw a new crop of stars enter the Australian jungle, had an audience peak of 7.8 million, and an average of just seven million.

Now, it seems that the show is losing even more viewers. According to viewing figures for Monday night’s second episode with an average, there was an average of 6.1 million viewers tuning in, which is almost one million lower than Sunday’s launch episode. It is standard for the show to experience a drop in viewers after its launch episode – but does this mean “#BoycottImACelebrity” is having an impact on viewing figures?

I’m a Celebrity launch loses millions of viewers after planned boycott

Jamie Lynn Spears cries and says she’s a bad mother in resurfaced clip

Tuesday 21 November 2023 16:30 , Ellie Muir

In last night’s episode, Lynn Spears grew emotional after admitting she is missing being with her children.

Watch back here:

Rochelle Humes reveals I’m A Celebrity jungle secret after husband Marvin serenades Jamie Lynn Spears

Tuesday 21 November 2023 16:15 , Ellie Muir

Rochelle Hulmes has let slip a behind-the-scenes I’m A Celebrity secret as she revealed she receives a courtesy call from producers, updating her on how her husband Marvin is getting on in the jungle.

Speaking to her This Morning co-presenter Dermot O’Leary on Tuesday (21 November), she said: “The producer calls us earlier on in the day and they say, this is what’s going to happen tonight and they tell me that he’s doing OK. It’s sort of like a courtesy call.”

Rochelle Hulmes had secret ‘I’m A Celebrity jungle’ phone call about husband Marvin

I’m A Celebrity’s Marvin Humes serenades Jamie Lynn Spears as she takes a bath

Tuesday 21 November 2023 15:53 , Ellie Muir

I’m A Celebrity’s Marvin Humes serenades Jamie Lynn Spears as she takes a bath

I’m A Celebrity first look: Nella Rose screams at giant spiders and electric shock

Tuesday 21 November 2023 14:21 , Ellie Muir

After being voted once more by the public, YouTube star Nella Rose takes on tonight’s trial, which is titled “No Time To Cry”. She will be sent on a secret mission to find stars in an underground lair.

In a preview clip ahead of tonight’s episode, Nella has to crawl through an underground tunnel and is faced with spiders and electric shocks as she tries to collect stars for camp.

I’m a Celebrity launch loses two million viewers after ‘Nigel Farage boycott’

Tuesday 21 November 2023 22:54 , Ellie Muir

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! might be about to lose its crown as the most-watched show on TV, with the 2023 launch episode losing a huge number of viewers on last year.

Read more below:

I’m a Celebrity launch loses millions of viewers after planned boycott

I’m a Celebrity 2023 review: Nigel Farage, the architect of contemporary British decline, enters the jungle

Tuesday 21 November 2023 07:00 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage, architect of contemporary British decline, enters I’m a Celeb – review

Jamie Lynn Spears struggles through I’m a Celebrity trial amid fears she will quit show

Tuesday 21 November 2023 06:30 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn Spears struggles through I’m a Celeb trial amid fears she will quit show

I’m A Celebrity: The 10 most memorable challenges

Tuesday 21 November 2023 06:00 , Ellie Muir

It is time to take a trip down memory lane and zoom into some of the most memorable and rather disturbing moments on the show over the years…

I’m A Celebrity: The 10 most memorable challenges

I’m a Celebrity’s Nigel Farage reveals why he’ll be exempt from some Bushtucker Trials

Tuesday 21 November 2023 05:00 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage has revealed that his health issues will prevent him from taking part in certain Bushtucker Trials during his upcoming stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Read more below:

Nigel Farage reveals why he’ll be exempt from some I’m a Celeb trials

I’m a Celebrity 2023: Does the winner get any prize money?

Tuesday 21 November 2023 04:00 , Ellie Muir

What is the motivation behind coming to the jungle?

I’m a Celebrity 2023 prize money: How much are contestants paid?

Nigel Farage eats udders with straight face in I’m a Celeb Bushtucker trial

Tuesday 21 November 2023 03:00 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage tucks into cow’s teat as I’m a Celebrity loses 2m viewers on launch

I’m a Celebrity launch loses two million viewers after ‘Nigel Farage boycott’

Tuesday 21 November 2023 02:00 , Ellie Muir

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! might be about to lose its crown as the most-watched show on TV, with the 2023 launch episode losing a huge number of viewers on last year.

The reality series is an annual ratings winner for ITV, pulling in an average of nine to 11 million viewers throughout each series.

However, the 2023 premiere, which saw a new crop of stars enter Australian jungle, had an audience peak of 7.8 million, and an average of just seven million.

Read more below:

Nigel Farage tucks into cow’s teat as I’m a Celebrity loses 2m viewers on launch

Every I’m a Celebrity winner and what they did next

Tuesday 21 November 2023 01:30 , Ellie Muir

Every I’m a Celebrity winner and what they did next

Jamie Lynn Spears opens up on last conversation with Britney before I'm a Celeb

Tuesday 21 November 2023 00:45 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage tucks into cow’s teat as I’m a Celebrity loses 2 million viewers on opening night

Tuesday 21 November 2023 00:15 , Ellie Muir

The former Ukip leader, 59, was served a “Margar-teat-a” – a pizza topped with a camel’s udder, a sheep’s udder and the teat of cow, served on a layer of cream cheese.

Farage asks hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly if they prepared the meal themselves before tucking into the grisly concoction.

Despite the blockbuster line-up of stars this series, audience figures revealed a surprising dip on last year.

Read more below:

Nigel Farage tucks into cow’s teat as I’m a Celebrity loses 2m viewers on launch

Fred Sirieix confronts Nigel Farage over ‘shameful’ Brexit poster

Monday 20 November 2023 23:30 , Ellie Muir

Fred Sirieix confronted Nigel Farage over what he described as a “shameful” Brexit poster on tonight’s episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Fred Sirieix confronts Nigel Farage over ‘shameful’ Brexit poster

Fred Sirieix confronts Nigel Farage over ‘shameful’ Brexit poster

Monday 20 November 2023 23:00 , Ellie Muir

Episode two concludes...

Monday 20 November 2023 22:30 , Ellie Muir

Well, there it is... Nella Rose will be facing the bushtucker trial again in tomorrow’s episode after a public vote...

The public have voted for the campmates to do the next trial tomorrow night...

Monday 20 November 2023 22:28 , Ellie Muir

The public has decided that YouTube star Nella Rose will face the next bushtucker trial alone, meaning that she has been selected by the public twice in a row...

The challenge is called “No time to cry” and it seems as though it entails lots of crawling underground...

Buffalo tail is on the menu for dinner...

Monday 20 November 2023 22:24 , Ellie Muir

It’s Fred Sirieix’s time to show us his cooking skills...

Voting is now closed!

Monday 20 November 2023 22:15 , Ellie Muir

We will find out the results very soon...

I’m a Celebrity crew fear Jamie Lynn Spears could ‘quit jungle’ after telling Ant and Dec she ‘did the wrong show’

Monday 20 November 2023 22:14 , Ellie Muir

Sam Thompson confesses he’s a huge JLS fan

Monday 20 November 2023 22:03 , Ellie Muir

Former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson has finally found the courage to tell Marvin Humes that he’s a huge JLS fan and Humes teaches him the choreography from his boyband days.

Marvin Humes makes his first appearance in the episode and he’s singing...

Monday 20 November 2023 22:00 , Ellie Muir

Those JLS days are coming in handy for Marvin Humes as he sings Mario’s “Let Me Love You” to Jamie Lynn Spears to cheer her up. Cute bonding moment.

Jamie Lynn Spears is feeling emotional

Monday 20 November 2023 21:57 , Ellie Muir

The homesickness is kicking in for Jamie Lynn Spears.

“I’m just tired and I miss my kids,” she told the diary camera in a tearful moment.

The other campmates offered to run her a bath to make her feel better...

Nigel Farage eats four types of animal penis, including pig penis....

Monday 20 November 2023 21:47 , Ellie Muir

‘This would not be the top of the list,” says Farage as he unflinchingly finishes off the pizza slice...

Surströmming – fermented sea herring – puts Nella Rose off her food

Monday 20 November 2023 21:46 , Ellie Muir

Nella Rose has decided to give in when she was faced with fermented sea herring... Farage is still in the competition

Nigel Farage eats a mixture of different animal feet and Nella Rose has to eat pig’s anus

Monday 20 November 2023 21:38 , Ellie Muir

It gets worse....

Nella Rose says ‘no one’s ever gonna marry me after this’ after she eats a cow’s anus...

Monday 20 November 2023 21:38 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage says “Go on girl” as Nella Rose eats the disgusting dish that is a cow’s anus on pizza...

After finishing the slice, Rose says: “No one’s ever gonna marry me after this!”

Now for the “Marga-teat-a"

Monday 20 November 2023 21:35 , Ellie Muir

The former Ukip leader, 59, has been served a “Margar-teat-a” – a pizza topped with a camel’s udder, a sheep’s udder and the teat of cow, served on a layer of cream cheese.

Farage asks hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly if they prepared the meal themselves before tucking into the grisly concoction.

Nella Rose has to eat scorpions and mealworms... on pizza

Monday 20 November 2023 21:34 , Ellie Muir

Nella Rose gags as she eats the first bite... Nigel Farage coaches her through it

It’s bushtucker time.... cue the udders...

Monday 20 November 2023 21:26 , Ellie Muir

Welcome to the “Jungle Pizzeria”...

Nigel Farage gets political about Boris Johnson and buts heads with Fred Sirieix about Brexit

Monday 20 November 2023 21:25 , Ellie Muir

It was only a matter of time before things got political at camp...

“What’s he like at a personal level?” asks Josie Gibson about the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Entertaining, surprisingly introverted,” said Farage.

“He’s one of the most disorganised human beings that ever lived... b***** chaos...shambles,” he said.

“What’s the benefit of Brexit?” Fred Sirieix jumps in, adding that he thought a level of “intolerance” was encouraged by the Brexit campaign.

“I thought it was shameful what you did Nigel,” said Fred, adding that the original UKIP campaign was “dehumanising” towards migrants.

Nigel defended his stance, suggesting that there are “benefits” to Brexit, before other campmates, including Grace Dent, escaped the heated conversation to wash up the dishes instead.

Jamie Lynn Spears says she and her sister ‘love each other’ despite fallouts and opens up about becoming a mother aged 16

Monday 20 November 2023 21:18 , Ellie Muir

In a heart-to-heart moment with First Dates star Fred Sirieix, Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her relationship with her sister Britney and their family.

“All we did growing up was sing and dance,” Lynn Spears said of her childhood, admitting that she and Britney still “love each other” despite difficulties in their relationship.

Opening up further, Lynn Spears spoke about giving birth to her daughter Maddie when she was aged 17.

“I got pregnant when I was young and the whole world was like ‘you’re a s***.’”

“I had to hide away for a long time,” she said, before explaining that she moved to Mississippi to get away from the press attention.

“When I first got pregnant, they didn’t want me to have a baby,” she said, breaking down into tears before clarifying that “they” meant “everyone around me”.

“When I got out, I told my parents I was gonna emancipate them,” she said of her relationship with her parents.

However, the Zoey 101 star said she’s proud of how far she has come.

“I’m proud of where I’m at right now,” she said. “I’m really thankful.”

Britney Spears is ‘working to feel more compassion’ for sister Jamie Lynn

Josie Gibson gets a fright when she accidentally sees Farage in the shower...

Monday 20 November 2023 21:10 , Ellie Muir

Campmate bonding just went up a notch when This Morning host Josie Gibson caught a glimpse of Farage in the shower...

Nigel Farage does his morning workout with two logs...

Monday 20 November 2023 21:07 , Ellie Muir

It’s bonding time between the celebs but politician Nigel Farage managed to fit in a workout using two wooden logs as weights...

Recap: What happened last night?

Monday 20 November 2023 21:02 , Ellie Muir

After a series of breathtaking challenges on last night’s episode, the public voted for Nigel Farage to take part in the first disgusting food challenge of the series: the ominously titled “The Jungle Pizzeria”.

Joining the ex-politician will be YouTuber Nella Rose...

Why won't Nigel Farage be partaking in some Bushtucker trials?

Monday 20 November 2023 20:46 , Ellie Muir

Every I’m a Celebrity winner and what they did next

Monday 20 November 2023 20:15 , Ellie Muir

As the new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! kicks off, you might be wondering what became of previous winners.

Among this year’s crop of celebrity contestants is former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was suspended as a Conservative MP as soon as his participation was announced.

Read more about this year’s contestants here.

Find out about previous winners and what they’re up to now, below:

Every I’m a Celebrity winner and what they did next

Meet the contestants in the ITV jungle tonight

Monday 20 November 2023 20:00 , Ellie Muir

This year’s crop includes soap stars, TV presenters and a controversial former politician-turned-GB News host.

They’ll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Lioness Jill Scott, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in December 2022.

Check out the cast below:

Meet the I’m a Celebrity 2023 contestants

Watch as Jamie Lynn Spears struggles through I’m a Celebrity trial amid fears she will quit show

Monday 20 November 2023 19:45 , Ellie Muir

Jamie Lynn Spears struggled through her first trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The actor, 32, who is the sister of pop star Britney Spears, completed a skydive and a critter-filled challenge - the “Temple of Doom” - alongside Marvin Humes and Nick Pickard before arriving in camp on Sunday’s opening episode (19 November).

Watch below:

Jamie Lynn Spears struggles through I’m a Celeb trial amid fears she will quit show

I’m a Celebrity 2023 review: Nigel Farage, the architect of contemporary British decline, enters the jungle

Monday 20 November 2023 19:30 , Ellie Muir

Nigel Farage, architect of contemporary British decline, enters I’m a Celeb – review

