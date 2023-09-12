I’m Buying This Now-$9 Anti-Aging Eye Cream That 60-Year-Olds Are Impressed By

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shoppers saw results in just two weeks.

Amazon / InStyle

Crisp fall air is just around the corner — which means dry skin is not far behind it. A solid skincare regimen is a year-round must, but as temperatures drop, it’s crucial to secure a hydrating product lineup now more than ever. In preparation for the season, I’m taking extra care to snag products that will plump and protect my complexion, starting with my under-eyes. That’s why I’m grabbing the Penebella Brighten and Repair Eye Cream while it’s just $9 at Amazon — an entire 55 percent off its original price tag.

The moisturizing treatment is formulated with a slew of superstar skincare ingredients including retinol to reduce visible signs of aging, hyaluronic acid to retain hydration and smooth lines, collagen to boost firmness, and caffeine to brighten and depuff your under-eyes. As a result, the cream is made to significantly reduce the appearance of dark circles, bags, and wrinkles while deeply hydrating and nourishing the delicate skin surrounding your eyes. For best results, apply the lightweight formula to your eye area both in the morning and at night.

Penebella Brighten and Repair Eye Cream

Amazon

$20

$9

Buy on Amazon

Among Amazon’s best-selling eye treatments, the Penebella cream is clearly loved by shoppers. One 66-year-old customer is now on their second tube of the product since they “noticed quite a lot of improvement” in their under-eyes, which now feel “so soft and supple.” A second shopper in their 60s added that they’re “impressed with the results” they saw after just two weeks of use, going on to say that the cream has a “smooth consistency” and is “easy to apply makeup over.” Plus it “has a pleasant scent,” too, which is an added bonus.

Related: Shoppers Say This Face Cream Softens Fine Lines and Makes Skin Look "Plumper" After Just a Few Uses

One reviewer “noticed a remarkable transformation” in their under-eyes after one week of consistent application, adding that the “puffiness and dark circles under [their] eyes have vanished.” And, a shopper with sensitive skin confirmed, calling the treatment a “game-changer” and “a refreshing boost for tired eyes.” They went on to describe the “lightweight and non-greasy” formula as “gentle yet effective” and “suitable for all skin types.” Not sold yet? Take it from another person who called the cream a “miracle in a bottle.”

Story continues

Head to Amazon to snag the Penebella Brighten and Repair Eye Cream while it’s still on sale for just $9, and browse through more on-sale anti-aging skincare picks, below.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Amazon

$22

$20

Buy on Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum

Amazon

$33

$20

Buy on Amazon

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.