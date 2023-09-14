I’m Buying Multiples of the Comfy $29 Set I Can’t Stop Wearing for Fall

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I don’t know if it’s just me, but I have started getting fashion fatigue. I have never been a huge fan of summer dressing, just because it’s so hot that you want the bare minimum amount of fabric on your body. I have worn my favorite maxi dress and my go-to uniform of denim shorts and tanks to death, but as summer turns to fall, I find that I have been reaching for a new duo a bit more often, and I plan on wearing it now through the seasonal change. The duo in question? Automet’s Two-Piece Lounge Set, which takes no brain power to style and works for both warmer days and cooler nights.

The coordinating set comes in 30 colors, including pink, green, black, and navy, and is available in sizes S through XL. It features a long-sleeve, oversized collared button-down with a patch pocket at the front. The set also includes a pair of adjustable drawstring shorts with a paper bag waist. They fall at right about mid-knee and include two spacious side seam pockets. The best part? You can snag the set on sale for $29 right now.

On those days when I want to look put together without putting in effort, I reach for this Automet set. The fabric is lightweight but not see-through and substantial enough that I could wear it as the seasons begin to shift. It’s so comfortable that it feels like you are wearing pajamas — I’ve actually worn this set to bed. The oversized top makes it great to layer over swimsuits, T-shirts, or tank tops, but it’s not so slouchy that you're drowning in extra fabric. The waistband of the shorts are adjustable, stretchy, and super flattering, and with my fluctuating weight, they’ve been one of the only bottoms I can trust will fit.

I own the matching set in the apricot and light pink for summer, but with how much I have been wearing it, I am also thinking about getting it in brown and army green for the fall. I style them together with either the button-up fully buttoned or open with a tank underneath. I have also worn the button-up with jeans on chillier evenings and shorts with a tank or T-shirt on warmer days.

