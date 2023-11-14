I’m Buying My 63-Year-Old Mom These Amazon Finds for the Holidays — Up to 61% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

If you’re the best gift-giver in your family, you’ll know that living up to that name year after year is a lot of pressure. I happen to hold that title in my family — and my boyfriend’s family — so once November rolls around, I’m already brainstorming to make sure I find the perfect gift for everyone on my (our) list. Finding said gift for my mom, however, is a different story; she’s hard to shop for and has a lot of specific preferences, so I always have to make some tough calls when choosing products for her.

All that said, I think I’ve managed to find some pretty good Amazon finds this year that’ll live up to her expectations — and they all happen to be on sale right now, too. Below is everything I’m buying my 63-year-old mom for the holidays, starting at $22:

Renpho Eyeris Eye Massager with Heat

$130

$50

Buy on Amazon

My mom and I both suffer from migraines and dry eyes (like mother, like daughter!), but a heated eye massager has been a game changer for me in that department. That’s why I have my eyes set on the Renpho Eyeris Massager with Heat for my mom while it’s just $50 at Amazon — a whole 61 percent off its original price. The massager has five settings that you can adjust based on your preferences, including compression, heat, and vibration mode (my personal favorite). More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers love the product, raving that it helps relieve tension, stress, and headaches. As one customer put it: “This thing will put you quickly to sleep. Seriously, get one, you’ll love it.”

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat

$65

$52

Buy on Amazon

My mom said she specifically wanted a “lightweight, but still warm coat” for this winter that “wasn’t too puffy,” either. The Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat seems to meet all those categories — not to mention, it’s a best seller with more than 12,200 fans, to boot. The quilted coat comes in 21 colors including black, burgundy, dark green, and navy, and is available up to size 6XL. It’s lined and filled with 100 percent polyester, and shoppers say it’s “warmer than it looks” and “not bulky.”

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Oil

$42

$26

Buy on Amazon

A good face oil is a must in my mom’s skincare routine, and I have a feeling she’ll really like Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Oil, which is just $26 right now. Made with 0.3 percent retinol (beginner’s strength, per the brand), the oil fights everything from lines and wrinkles to dullness and dark spots. More than 6,300 Amazon shoppers have left it a five-star rating, saying it simply “works wonders.” A 67-year-old customer said it’s made their “face so soft and smooth.” “I already had some deep lines around my mouth, starting to see those disappear slowly. Wish this product had been available when I was younger!” they wrote.

Nine West Strap Watch

$37

$22

Buy on Amazon

My mom loves a good watch. She practically always wants one for the holidays, but this year she wanted something “a little less fancy and more sporty.” However, I know my mom’s style, and “sporty” doesn’t mean plain — it means something she doesn’t necessarily have to worry about, but will still add a little bit of flash to her wrist. Nine West’s Strap Watch is the perfect middle ground; it’s simple, but the two-tone design adds a stylish element. Plus, its 36 millimeter watch face is a great size that’s not too small or large. You can snag it in a few colors like black and gold, tan and gold, and blue and rose gold for as low as $22.

Harence Lined Ankle Winter Boots

$46

$32

Buy on Amazon

Like anybody who has a robust shoe collection, my mom complains that she somehow never has a particular shoe when a new season rolls around — whether that’s a pair of lightweight sneakers for spring, cushy slides for summer, or, you guessed it, cozy boots for winter. She’s also very particular about her boots; they should be easy to slip on, hit the ankle, and have some sort of fuzzy lining for added warmth. I love Harence’s Lined Ankle Winter Boots — not just because they meet all her requirements, but because they also have additional features that I know she’ll like. The quilted boots are waterproof, zipper-less (instead donning an elastic band design for easy on-and-off), and the lining reaches all the way up to the ankle for an extra boost of coziness.

More than 14,800 people approve of the now-$32 boots. “I was actually shocked to find an inexpensive pair of boots to be so comfortable,” said a 69-year-old shopper with “bunions” and “posterior tibial tendonitis.” “I find myself wearing them around the house all morning as slippers and again later outdoors doing yard work,” they added.



