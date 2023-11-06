‘I’m a butler earning £50,000 – here’s how I spend my tax-free tips’

Butler

I’m a freelance butler working in London and Europe. Being a butler is exactly how you would imagine it – think white gloves and Downton Abbey.

I graduated from Edinburgh University in 2018 with upper second class honours in Law, but I never fancied being a lawyer or working in an office.

Instead, I’ve spent the last six years working in hospitality, from fast food to silver service. Completing a degree for free with no student loans was ideal. But I think if the money had been coming out of my future pocket I would have chosen more carefully.

I worked as a restaurant manager and did a few seasons in French ski resorts, always working anti-social hours and collecting tax-free cash tips.

Recently, I have received an offer for a “real job”, as my mother sees it, and despite the prospect of cutting my income by approximately £20,000, I think I ought to give the dreaded nine-to-five a go.

Hospitality is a pretty thankless industry. All the horror stories about substance abuse and mouse infestations are true, so perhaps a rush hour commute will be a nice change of pace.

My brother and I were encouraged to save money from a young age, so I saved every five pence piece until I could afford an Empire biscuit.

By the time I started to earn real money I had developed a knack for saving. I contribute healthily to my pension and lob 10pc of every pay slip into a Hargreaves Lansdown Isa.

Living rent-free at home after graduating helped me save money, but now that I’m living in London I have made major adjustments to my budget and saving capacity.

There is a degree of satisfaction in creating a budget and a sense of accomplishment in watching the savings grow.

Vital statistics:

Age: 26

Pre-tax salary: Approximately £50,000 including cash tips

Post-tax salary: Approximately £2,500 per month plus tips – depending on the job my rate can vary from £20 per hour to £500 a day

Rent: £1,100 including bills

Monthly subscriptions (contact lenses, phone bill which includes Spotify): £78

Day 1

Kicking off the day with a coffee at home, I then visited Sainsbury’s for a restock of cleaning and laundry bits (£15.90). This week, I am working the 12-to-12 shift with meals provided, so I gave the food aisles a miss.

The tube to work cost me £3 and my taxi home was £26.40. Fortunately, my employer covered the taxi cost as I finished after 10pm. Not every job covers meals and transport, so it is a nice perk when it does.

Total: £18.90

Day 2

I woke up early to attend Mass with my boyfriend and we went for brunch afterwards. I deliberately didn’t read the prices on the menu. Brunch is a Sunday treat, not a time for penny-pinching (£17.10).

I nipped into Poundland on the way to the underground (£3) and grabbed some painkillers (£1) before work.

During my lunch break, I browsed Vinted for some deals on household essentials. I had moved into a new flat less than a week previously and was pleased to find a box of mismatching Ikea cutlery for £4.14 including shipping.

My free taxi home cost £32.60 because it was raining.

Total: £25.24

Day 3

I took a train to Wimbledon (£2.80) for an appointment at the opticians. My eye test was due on the NHS so it cost me nothing, though I do spend £48 a month on contact lenses.

With an interview the next day, I had planned to shop for an outfit but got sidetracked in Waterstones. Four new books, including two hard covers, came to £50.84, but I had £20 of points saved up on my Waterstones card and £50 in cash tips from a previous job, so the books were basically free (girl math).

My Boots card came in handy next, covering all £5.60 worth of essentials.

As peak time was over, my train back cost £2.50. I took the tube to work (£3) and a taxi back home that night. Without any cheap riders roaming around on taxi app Bolt, I treated myself to a deluxe car for £29.90.

Total: £38.78

Day 4

I still had nothing to wear with my interview just hours away. Armed with a very unsatisfactory back-up outfit, I took the subway to Oxford Street for some panic shopping. Shoes from M&S set me back £45 and I spent £115.98 on a dress and jacket from Zara.

I justified all three expensive choices by reasoning that you only get one first impression. I was also likely to get very sweaty and would therefore be unable to return the purchases, so I bought something I would wear in future.

Arriving 20 minutes early for my interview, I used a coffee shop bathroom to change my clothes and bought an oat milk iced coffee for £4.15.

On the way home, I purchased a peace lily plant (£7.50) as I felt proud about having got this far in the interview process.

An hour later, I received a call offering me the job. Celebrations were in order, so I bought my favourite instant noodles, a diet coke and a sharing size Dairy Milk (£16.70).

TfL was £9.60.

Total: £198.93

Day 5

I woke up feeling happy with the whole world and, for the first time ever, felt I could justify a Pumpkin Spice something. I spent £4.80 on the tiniest, most cripplingly disappointing “coffee” I have ever had.

The underground was £3 and I once again strayed onto Vinted during my lunch break. I could not resist a Topshop dress in perfect condition for £7.29 including shipping.

My free taxi was £30.70 on this rainy evening.

Total: £15.09

Day 6

A tube to work (£3) and a nice early finish at 10:30pm convinced me to upgrade my free taxi (£20.40) to the business priority option which got me home in record time. I ate the rest of my Dairy Milk bar in front of NCIS and bought a crochet pattern for a jumper on Etsy (£5.82).

At 1am I managed to justify that my new office job demanded another pair of shoes, so I spent £150 on some low heels from Jonak. Pinterest could sell me anything.

Total: £158.82

Day 7

I collected my assorted Ikea cutlery from the corner shop where it had been delivered the day before and impulsively bought a Coco Pops cereal bar for 59p, which I ate on the way home.

The tube to work was £3 and my free taxi home was another £22.70.

If the taxi bill was coming my way I would have been slumming it on the late tube every night after work, but these are the perks you don’t always get to enjoy.

Total: £3.59

Total expenditure for the week: £459.35

Money not spent on taxis: £162.70

As told to Samuel Montgomery.

