I’m A Beauty Addict And Use These 15 Cheap-As-Chips Products Day-In, Day Out
Tried and tested low cost beauty buys that are worth trying (Photo: Boots / Sephora / Amazon / HuffPost)
As a self-confessed beauty addict, I’ve tested more makeup and skincare than most people will use in a lifetime. From fad buys to cult classics, you name it, I’ve tried them.
But while there are some products that sadly just don’t live up to the hype, there are many others I’m not afraid to call game-changers. These are the things I’d buy time and time again, and would recommend you try too.
You’d probably assume I'm taking pricey products, but I’m here to let you in on a little secret – thankfully, it’s not always the spenny stuff that packs a punch. While there are high ticket potions and lotions I’m obsessed with, there are a hell of a lot of fantastic budget beauty buys I’m crazy about, too.
From ultra long-lasting serums to handy in-shower cleansers, I’ve rounded up some of my favourite low-cost beauty buys that I use on the absolute daily.
This ultra-fast, drying nail polish
I've been wearing this polish (in an array of colours) since I was a teenager and honestly can't fault it. It's easy to apply, dries quickly, and stays in place without chipping for a minimum of a week.
This ultra long-lasting hyaluronic acid serum
It might be £13 for a smallish sized bottle but this lightweight serum goes a seriously long way (I've had the same bottle for nine months and it's still half full). It's super quick and easy to apply, soaks in within seconds and leaves skin feeling soft, smoother and ultra hydrated.
This top-rated heat defence spray
Whether you're blow drying, curling or straightening your hair, this professional-quality, low-cost heat defence spray (that protects up to 230°C) works wonderfully. FYI, it also smells absolutely divine.
This deep cleaning in-shower foaming facial cleanser
I’m a big fan of this budget-friendly foaming cleanser from Soap & Glory. Formulated with salicylic acid and witch hazel, the liquid-to-foam solution deeply cleans pores, removing dirt, grime and excess oil from skin.
This illuminating foundation mixer
For creating that dewy, soft glowy look, this illuminating highlighting liquid, that can be mixed seamlessly with foundation, is a total winner. The ultra lightweight, water-based formula will add the perfect glow to any liquid foundation.
This super intensive lip balm with a hint of cherry
Made with shea butter and beeswax, this lip cream is one product I never like to be with out. Unlike a classic balm, the rich formula coats lips and instantly hydrates them, quickly soaking into skin.
This pore blurring primer
For effortless makeup prep, this pore blurring primer is the one. This silky, gel-like formula is super quick and easy to apply to skin, creating a strong base for concealer and foundation, while also hiding pores and masking imperfections.
These biodegradable cleansing wipes
Made from 100% plant fibres, these biodegradable wipes are wonderfully gentle, making them ideal for sensitivity-prone skin. For quick and easy makeup removal, these are my go-to.
These sensitive-skin friendly facial wax strips
For removing facial hair, these cold wax strips (formulated with sensitive skin in mind) work wonders. They're easy to use and apply, making hair removal super quick and easy.
This natural argan oil that's perfect for hair
Whether you're smoothing frizzy hair (the struggle is real), taming fly aways or adding moisture to damaged hair, this wallet-friendly argan oil is a godsend. It smells glorious and it works like an absolute dream.
This cherry blossom scented body mist
For spritzing skin and hair, this light, refreshing body mist from Sephora is the one. It smells glorious with just a couple of spritz ensuring that you smell wonderfully floral all day long.
This ultra nourishing shampoo bar that smells glorious
Shampoo bars are super cost effective as they tend to last a hell of a lot longer than a bottle of shampoo. This orange and ginger bar from Eco Warrier smells amazing and leaves hair feeling soft and hydrated. It's also vegan and cruelty-free.
This ultra nourishing hand cream
This low-cost hand cream works like a dream, coating skin in a soft, fast-absorbing formula (made from finely milled oats) that boosts hydration and locks in moisture.
This sensitive skin approved eye makeup remover
This ultra gentle eye makeup remover is way cheaper than fancier alternatives but does the job, even on waterproof mascara, and is a total winner if you have sensitive skin. No wonder it's a bestseller.
This UV protecting facial SPF with shine control
It might be winter but SPF is still a must. Even on the coldest, cloudiest days the sun's UV rays can cause skin damage. For day in, day out protection this super lightweight, non-greasy and non-sticky cream is my go-to.
