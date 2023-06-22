‘I’m back!’ Lottery player hits second seven-figure jackpot in six months in Florida

The odds are really in favor of one man in Florida who won the lottery not just once but twice in six months.

“I’m back!” Scottie Grant, 58, told lottery officials.

Grant won $1 million playing a 500x The Cash scratch-off game and collected his prize at the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on June 21, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery. He bought his winning ticket, which cost $50, at a convenience store in Pensacola.

Grant, who is from Molino, also hit the jackpot playing the same game in December and collected his prize on Dec. 14, according to the agency.

Both times, he took home lump sums of $820,000. It’s unclear how Grant plans to spend his lottery winnings.

Pensacola is about 200 miles west of Tallahassee.

