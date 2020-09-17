‘I’m aware I'm a bit of a show pony’: is this the end of street style?

London fashion week begins this week. But if last week’s gathering in New York is anything to go by, it could be the smallest, and strangest, fashion event in the capital’s recent history.

Reduced to little more than a long weekend, New York hosted fewer than 10 – rather than the normal 70 or so – catwalk shows, as well as temperature checks, health questionnaires and socially distanced seating for a maximum of 50 guests for each indoor show.

If it was notable for its absence of big shows, the same could then be said for the guests. It was a case not of who’s who?, but of who’s there? On the pavement outside Jason Wu, New York’s opening show, a handful of photographers thronged around a DJ called Leigh Lezark and someone dressed as Spider-Man. Elsewhere, a handful of models in masks were photographed hurrying into venues. One of the few working outside the New York shows, photographer Andrew H Walker told the Guardian the atmosphere was “lacklustre”.There was no Anna Wintour and in London, there will be no Edward Enninful, her British counterpart. Condé Nast, which publishes both grounded its editors from international travel.

The editor of another Conde Nast title, GQ Style, Luke Day, says he is attending London, but as one of the figureheads of “street style”, a form of dressing that refers to the way clothes are worn, you know, on the street rather than, say, on the catwalk, his absence elsewhere will be felt elsewhere. And to people like Day, this matters.

For about the last seven years, after Instagram “really took off” says Day, street style has become not simply an add-on of fashion week, but integral to it, as much a part of its architecture as the colonnades outside Paris’s Palais de Tokyo. Susie Lau, a blogger turned fashion powerhouse, agrees: “The events outside the shows – the post-show parties, the real part where people wear the clothes and network and show fashion in real life – those have become the real talking point.” Despite having half a million followers on Instagram, Lau did not attend New York either.

Thanks to social media, what you see outside the shows has become almost as important as what happens on the catwalk. It is also a better document of catwalk trends; occasionally, it even precedes them. Day’s preference for short shorts predates Prada by a couple of seasons, while British Vogue’s Sarah Harris was wearing Birkenstocks years before Proenza Schouler put them on the catwalk.

As one of the most photographed men in fashion, and often spotted alongside the editor of Another Man, Ben Cobb (once described as “unfrozen 70s man”, because of his dedication to the flares of that decade), Day has become known for wearing the seemingly unwearable. I once saw him napping on a red eye from New York to London, following a fashion show, wearing Gucci shorts, a Gucci jacket and matching bumbag. “I’m aware that I’m a bit of a show pony, but it’s within a unique situation,” says Day. “A fashion show is an event, so you dress accordingly.”

It is a powerful business, too. What someone wears to fashion week is a distillation of how a trend can translate to the everyday. “Before, only industry insiders would see what I was wearing. But street style [has become] a platform to show a wider audience what we all wear,” he says. This is particularly true given that the clothes on the catwalk will often not be on sale until months after the shows have finished.

