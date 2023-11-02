M&S apologises for Christmas advert post after Palestinian flag backlash

Marks & Spencer removed the post following fierce backlash on social media - marksandspencer/Instagram/PA

Marks & Spencer has apologised for posting a picture on social media that showed burning hats that resembled the colours of the Palestinian flag.

The retailer removed a post from its Instagram that showed an outtake from its newly released Christmas advert alongside the caption: “This Christmas, do what you love... like saying no to paper hats.”

The post prompted a fierce backlash on social media over claims it made a political statement because the red, green and silver hats appeared to reflect the Palestinian flag.

One social media user said it was “1000pc intentional” in a comment underneath the image, although M&S said the advert was filmed in August before conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas.

The retailer issued an apology shortly after taking down the Instagram post - marksandspencer/Instagram/PA

After removing the post, M&S said: “It showed traditional, festive coloured red, green and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate.

“While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don’t enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season, we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused.”

The M&S apology comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with activists targeting retailers and restaurants over alleged links with Israel.

Earlier this week, a video circulating on social media showed a pro-Palestinian activist releasing a box of mice inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Birmingham.

During the video, a note flashes up calling for boycotts of McDonald’s, Starbucks and Disney for allegedly supporting Israel.

McDonald’s later said it had fully sanitised the restaurant and called out pest control to conduct a full inspection.

Actor Hannah Waddingham appears in the M&S Christmas advert, which was filmed in August - Marks and Spencer/PA

M&S released its Christmas advert earlier this week, which features actors Hannah Waddingham and Zawe Ashton, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and TV presenter Tan France.

The retailer said the advert is intended to “celebrate and empower our customers to just do the things they love”, rather than having to stick to traditions.

Mr France, who is best known for his role in the Queer Eye series, took to social media to hit back against critics of the M&S post.

He said: “The ad was shot in August, so maybe you’re reaching with your ridiculous comments.”