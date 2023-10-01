I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Items I Discovered So Far in 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

And most are on sale early before Amazon’s Prime Day in October.

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Finding the best products is quite literally my job. It’s one of the many reasons why I’m Real Simple’s shopping editor. And after a year of buying and testing, I’ve narrowed down my favorite new discoveries of 2023, most of which are on sale ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day.

The long-awaited Prime Big Deal Days event is right around the corner, and thankfully items I’ve come to love this year are among the early deals with prices starting as low as $20. You’ll find sales on editor-approved items for your home, beauty bag, wardrobe, and beyond from top brands, like Apple, Rubbermaid, Travelpro, Casper, and more.

Best Editor-Loved Amazon Finds in 2023

Casper Weighted Blanket

Amazon

$179

$135

Buy on Amazon

Growing up, I always thought I was a nervous person until I learned that I was struggling with anxiety. My anxious feelings soared during the height of the pandemic, so I chose to learn coping mechanisms to help—and that’s where this Casper weighted blanket comes in.

I’ve used other weighted blankets in the past, however, I like this option because it’s designed as a throw, which makes it great for lying under while relaxing or lounging on the couch. I also sleep with the 15-pound blanket during the cooler months and the comfortable weight helps me drift asleep. And yes, it does feel like a soothing hug.

Story continues

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Kit

Amazon

$26

$20

Buy on Amazon

A clean home is crucial for me, but do I like to do the heavy lifting? Not so much. This Rubbermaid power scrubber is the best. I love that I can spray on cleaning solution and power on the electric scrubber to tackle sink fixtures, the shower walls, tub, and more. This pick comes with a flat and an angled brush to clean stained grout and mold. Plus, it has a pulse and a continuous mode for different cleaning options. And if you want a total clean, consider this 18-piece kit, which I also have, to cover even more surfaces for $30.

True and Co. Any Wear Seamless T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

$88

$78

Buy on Amazon

On work-from-home days, there is a 100 percent chance I’m wearing comfortable clothes. And there's also a very good chance I’m throwing on this buttery-soft T-shirt dress from True and Co. The midi dress has become my uniform while working remotely because it’s easy to slip on, has a relaxed fit, and feels like pajamas, but looks way more elevated than any I’ve ever had. And I like the muted color options, like this pretty stone hue.

There are several other discoveries I made this year that I can’t stop raving about below, along with on-sale items I’m eyeing before October Prime Day. Start shopping here or head to Amazon’s sale section to begin your own deal hunting.

Apple AirPods Third-Generation Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

$169

$150

Buy on Amazon

Anrabess Open-Front Knit Cardigan Jacket

Amazon

$67

$37

Buy on Amazon

Clorox Medium Room True HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon

$100

$90

Buy on Amazon

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Face Serum

Amazon

$45

$32

Buy on Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite Air Medium Check-In Hardside Spinner

Amazon

$220

$187

Buy on Amazon

Hoover Cleanslate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner Kit

Amazon

$150

$100

Buy on Amazon

Dorai Collapsible Kitchen Dish Pad

Amazon

$90

Buy on Amazon

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.