I’m Adding These 8 Luxe Cashmere Pieces to My Cart While They’re Up to 49% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including cozy sweaters, scarves, joggers, and more.

Nordstrom / J.Crew / InStyle

Cashmere is one of those luxuries I never understood… until I did. I thought any cozy sweater could take its place, pushing the often expensive alternative to the curb. But, news flash, I was more than wrong. The buttery-soft threads used in cashmere provide me with next-level clothing pieces that are comfortable, warm, and durable. Not only that, but fuzzy tops are almost always itchy and uncomfortable on my sensitive skin, but cashmere offers the complete opposite, finally letting me feel snug in a fall-perfect piece.

The only problem? Cashmere is usually considered a lavish fabric, making it a fairly expensive purchase. If you’re looking to add a single piece into your wardrobe, then that may not be so bad, considering it will be a staple in your closet for years to come. But if you want to stock up for the fall and winter seasons, then you should probably take advantage of the below 10 cashmere pieces that are all on sale leading up to Black Friday, from Nordstrom, Madewell, J.Crew, and more.

Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Nordstrom

$169

Story continues

$125

Buy on Nordstrom

Turtlenecks are everything during this time of year. They’re chic, trendy, and oh-so-easy to style. But what’s better than a turtleneck? A cashmere turtleneck, obviously. Nordstrom’s cashmere design ranges in size from XX small to XX large and is available in eight colors, like ivory, navy, and olive, so there’s something for everyone. Look forward to a slightly slouchy fit, a high turtleneck (which you can fold down if preferred), long sleeves, and ribbed details. I like to wear mine untucked with wide leg jeans and loafers for a lazy-girl look. Or, tuck it in, throw on a belt, and slip on some knee-high boots for something a bit more sophisticated.

J.Crew Cashmere Wrap

J.Crew

$148

$104

Buy on jcrew.com

Do yourself a favor and add this J.Crew cashmere scarf to your cart ASAP. It’s available in four staple colors like gray, black, tan, and red, and its 70-inch length is the perfect size, letting you wear it in a variety of ways. I own a cashmere scarf, and it’s been my go-to fall and winter necessity for four seasons now. It keeps me cozy and warm whether I layer it under my winter coat, throw it on over a sweatshirt, or take it in my bag just in case of a fashion (or weather) emergency. If you’re looking for an oversized version, consider J.Crew’s oversized wrap scarf, and don’t forget to wear it with these coordinating gloves.

Nadaam Recycled Cashmere Jogger

Naadam

$195

$135

Buy on naadam.co

You’ve heard of cashmere sweaters, but have you ever worn cashmere joggers? Well, they’re as luxurious as they sound. Nadaam’s recycled cashmere joggers come in six colors and sizes XXS to 3XL The pants include a comfortable fit, high-rise waist, stretchy waistband, tapered ankles, and — my favorite part — pockets. Wear these out and about with a pair of sneakers and an oversized blazer, or wear them in with just about anything else.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater

Quince

$100

Buy on quince.com

There are two things the word “cardigan” makes me think of. First, Taylor Swift’s Folklore hit. Second, a super snuggly wrap that’s a must-have for chilly days. Quince has you covered with the second, offering a long shawl-like option complete with a soft collar, open front, and ribbed ends. Choose from nine colors and secure a $100 cashmere cardigan that would otherwise go for $199 in typical stores.

Shop even more luxurious (yet discounted) cashmere finds, below.

J.Crew Cashmere Tech-Touch Gloves

J.Crew

$70

$49

Buy on jcrew.com

Madewell (Re)sponsible Cashmere V-Neck Sweater Vest

Madewell

$158

$80

Buy on madewell.com

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Quince

$50

Buy on quince.com

Nordstrom Speckle Cashmere Sweater

Nordstrom

$249

$174

Buy on Nordstrom

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.