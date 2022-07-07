I’m 58 and want a nose job. Is it safe for me to have one?

Q. I’m 58 years old and I’ve always wanted to have my nose done. When I was younger my parents thought I was crazy, then I had a children and now I think I’m ready for it. What do you think about having a nose surgery at this age and is it safe?

A. Whenever I consider a patient to have a procedure, my first thought is safety. Naturally, when you see a physician, they will evaluate your health and your risk factors for anesthesia. We will assume you are healthy 58 year old looking to improve your looks.

Although 58 is not the usual time to have a rhinoplasty, the procedure certainly has become more common than in the past. Doing a rhinoplasty in your 40s or 50s can rejuvenate the face in an elegant way.

As we age, tip support is weakened and the nose tends to look longer and less youthful.

Rhinoplasty is a safe operation that will not only make your nose look good but will rejuvenate your face.

So, I don’t think you are crazy to have this done. Many patients who have it done are ecstatic and wish I had done it earlier. As long as you are healthy with no medical conditions and you do it in a certified facility with either a facial plastic surgeon or plastic surgeon, you are likely to have a good result!

Dr. Carlos Wolf

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com