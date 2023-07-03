‘I’m 30 and have a rental property but no savings. Should I sell it to fund my retirement?’

Callum Barnard, a 30-year-old landlord and qualified accountant, wants his money to start generating wealth - Jeff Gilbert

Like many landlords, Callum Barnard is looking at the state of the property market and wondering if he should sell up. His rental home has not increased in value for seven years.

“I feel like I don’t have any security financially due to a lack of savings and my money isn’t working for me,” he says.

“I have a chunk of interest-free credit card debt that stresses me out as I can’t decide whether to just get rid of it or not.

“I would like to achieve some financial peace of mind and get to a position where I am generating wealth.”

Mr Barnard, 30, has a fixed-mortgage rate on his rental property at 1.89pc until 2026. His credit card debt is interest-free until December 2024 and he is making the minimum payments.

If he only pays the minimum payments during this period, he will be left with around £5,000 in debt.

Mr Barnard, an accountant living in west London, earns £85,000 a year and has pension savings of £40,000. He has no savings in cash or Isas.

Marcus Ellis, financial planner at Quilter, says:

Mr Barnard mentions a desire to achieve some financial peace of mind and get to a position where he is generating wealth. This isn’t a small ask.

Principally, there are three timelines for saving and investing: short term, medium term, and long term. Having accessible cash reserves of at least three times monthly outgoings, an emergency fund, should be an initial target for Mr Barnard.

Then, depending on his circumstances and how near he is to his aspirational retirement age (which most of us have), medium-term investments using government allowances such as Isas are a good idea.

Stocks and shares Isas give savers the opportunity to invest £20,000 per annum with hardly any tax implications, inheritance tax being the exception.

There are a myriad of funds and providers available to cater for all risk appetites. It is generally advised that the minimum time horizon for stocks and shares Isas is five years, therefore, these are medium-term investments. Regular contributions can be set up for an Isa if lump sums aren’t available.

Stocks and shares Isas have, particularly over the past decade, produced considerably greater returns than cash and deposit-based savings accounts.

Currently, however, due to economic conditions and specifically in light of the numerous interest rate rises, this may not be the case in the short term. Stocks and shares Isas, however, need to be viewed as a medium to long-term investment and, as history has shown, good quality, asset-backed funds generally give better returns over these periods than cash.

Inflation is a financial adviser’s greatest enemy and, currently, most of us feel like we are in an economic battlefield with inflation at such a level and being driven by forces and circumstances beyond our control, it doesn’t feel like a fair fight.

In regard to pension saving: yes, yes, yes! It is difficult to find a downside to pension investing. There is tax relief at one’s highest rate on entry, 25pc tax-free on exit, and access to funds on a flexible basis to enable tax planning in retirement.

Furthermore, there are a myriad of fund managers, providers, and stockbrokers all genuinely striving to offer the best investing and saving experience as well as the best returns relative to your chosen investment risk level profile and ethical stance.

Similarly, one of Mr Barnard’s worries is that his rental property has not increased in value since owning it. Unfortunately, the property price is unlikely to change, at least in the short-term, considering the mortgage storm battering the country, which could decrease property prices.

He could therefore opt to pay additional pension payments from earned income and top up his disposable income using the money from his rental property. Considering he is a higher-rate taxpayer this would be a tax efficient way of utilising that income and saving for later life.

Mr Barnard is only 30 so he has time on his side and a decent income so assuming that he retires at state pension age he has another 27 years to fund his pension so he can enjoy his retirement, leaving him plenty of time to build a sizable pot.

Finally, Mr Barnard is one of the fortunate people that fixed his mortgage deal while rates were at rock bottom and should thank his lucky stars that he is paying under 2pc for his mortgage while many others are now suffering 6pc and more.

The only advice for Mr Barnard here is to sit tight and hope that by 2026 when his deal runs out that interest rates have settled down and mortgage deals are less expensive. Although he should likely plan for his future deal to be higher than the one he is paying at present we should hopefully be living in a less volatile environment.

While it is good given the interest rate environment that Mr Barnard’s credit card debt is interest free he will only be settling minimum payments each month.

It is always good to get rid of debt as quickly as possible because depending on the economic landscape, credit card companies can withdraw these rates at short notice and the number of providers offering this option is diminishing. Therefore Mr Barnard should make some savings from income and pay this debt off sooner rather than later.

Daniel Hough, financial planner at RBC Brewin Dolphin, says:

Your financial position may not be quite as dire as you may think.

While a mortgage is debt, a rate of 1.89pc fixed until 2026 is a ridiculously good deal right now. Interest rates are predicted to start falling (albeit slowly) from summer 2024 and it’s extremely unlikely we will see the Bank of England Bank Rate go back down to 0.5pc anytime soon, if ever.

Rates will most likely be around 2pc which will make remortgaging the buy-to-let flat more expensive regardless.

With the mortgage fixed for a further three years, if you sell to reduce your credit card debt now this will most likely have an early repayment fee from the mortgage provider, which could be between 1pc to 5pc of the mortgage balance.

Ultimately, not many people will want to be moving house at the moment, so you may even have to take a loss on the sale of the property. This, combined with a potential early repayment charge, might not make this the best option right now.

With the credit card debt, I presume a balance transfer has been done to secure this deal, so I would suggest you keep the interest-free period going until December 2024 and then look to tie that debt up with a potential house sale, when the fixed term period ends in the summer of 2026. But we don’t have a crystal ball and house prices may have fallen by then.

You have indicated that the property you own is an investment and that you pay rent for the property you live in. I presume the rental income you receive covers the mortgage on the rental property, however as a higher-rate taxpayer you will be hammered by tax on this income, so this could make a sale in the future the right decision.

For your pension, £40,000 invested at age 30 is a reasonable figure. If we assume that investments can double every 10 to 12 years, the £40,000 at age 30 could be approximately £320,000 by the time you are 66 – not a bad pot even with no further contributions. However, we would advise you to continue investing in your pension as this is a tax efficient way to provide a retirement income.

Your salary of £85,000 is well above the national average, so I would suggest a budgeting exercise and an expenditure review would be helpful, to ascertain if you could begin saving or investing with any surplus income into an Isa or savings account.

If you invested £100 a month that could grow to more than £6,000 after five years and to over £14,000 after 10 years, assuming investment growth of 4pc a year after charges and before inflation. And if you could find £300 to invest a month it could be worth over £20,000 after five years and over £44,000 after ten years, using the same investment assumption as above.

I would suggest you consider keeping the house until 2026 for the end of the low-rate mortgage term, then look to sell and pay off the credit card debt and with the surplus money, you make pension and or Isa contributions.

You should take comfort in that you have a higher-than-average salary for your age, you own a property and you have the foundations for a reasonable retirement income if you continue to make investments in a pension.

If you look to invest some of your disposable income per month, this could help to provide you with some further financial security in the future.