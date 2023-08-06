I’m on a $250 Monthly Grocery Budget: Here’s How I Shop Smart

miniseries / Getty Images

The cost of groceries can put a major dent in your wallet. Everything from a carton of eggs to a loaf of bread to that final bag of chips you pick up at the checkout stand quickly adds up. In many cases, people end up overspending on groceries, which can lead to financial stress or strain on other areas of their budget.

But the good news is that you can live on a relatively small budget, even if you have a large family. When asked about her grocery shopping budget, Melissa Oleary, owner of the food and recipe site Keeping It Simple, said, “I try to stick to a grocery budget of about $200-$250 a week for a family of four, which includes shopping for all meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner — and snacks.” This breaks down to roughly $800 to $1,000 a month for the whole family, or about $200-$250 per month per person.

See: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

Find Out: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

James Allen, CPA, CFP, CFEI and the founder of Billpin.com, also weighed in with an estimate of his family’s monthly grocery budget. “My monthly grocery budget for my family of five is around $1,200,” said Allen. His budget breaks down to about $240 per person each month. “This figure, of course, can vary greatly depending on various factors like dietary needs, location and personal preferences. But it’s a realistic estimate that allows us to eat healthily and enjoy our meals without breaking the bank.”

Whether you’re shopping for one or for several people, here are some expert tips on how to shop smart at the grocery store.

Buy Non-Packaged, Non-Organic Foods

Rebecca Pytell, founder of Strength and Sunshine, shops for one and spends roughly $260 to $303 a month on groceries — or $60 to $70 a week.

“I just shop for myself and eat plant-based. I shop at multiple grocery stores — Aldi, two local farmer’s markets and Walmart,” said Pytell. “90% of what I buy is whole foods, nothing in a package. I don’t shop organic… I live in South Florida, where local produce is readily available. I don’t really buy processed foods, except for cereal, nut butter, bottled water, canned fish, beans and some condiments and spices. Otherwise, I only buy veggies, fruit and starch.”

Story continues

I Work at Costco: Here Are 12 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Make a Meal Plan and Grocery List

Meal planning is another great way to save money on groceries. Plus, it can be a fun way for the family to get together and come up with some delicious or creative meals.

But you can still end up spending too much if you’re not careful, even with a solid meal plan and a grocery list. Allen suggested “planning your meals around what you already have and what’s on sale. It helps to limit unnecessary purchases and reduces food waste.”

Use Flyers and Cash-Back Apps

Allen suggested using sales flyers to cut down on costs. “These flyers often advertise the best deals in the store. Plan your meals around these sales, and you’ll see a significant reduction in your grocery bill,” said Allen.

You can also take advantage of cash-back apps. “Apps like Ibotta and Fetch Rewards can help you earn cash back on groceries,” added Allen.

Even small amounts of cash back can add up over time. Once you’ve earned enough, you can usually use it to offset your next grocery bill. Depending on the app, you might be able to use some of it to pay for other expenses.

Shop Online and Compare Prices

“Online shopping can help you avoid impulse buys and allows you to easily compare prices,” said Allen.

Oleary added, “Keeping an eye on prices that you pay doing online grocery shopping vs. in store shopping is important. Most grocery stores mark up the price of items you buy online and add on a fee.”

If you do shop online, keep an eye out for additional costs like a convenience or shipping fee. Another option is to shop online but then pick up your groceries in person.

Never Shop Hungry

When you go to the grocery store hungry, you’re more likely to buy things you don’t need. That’s why you should eat before you head out. “Shopping on an empty stomach can lead to impulse buys. Always eat before you head to the store,” said Allen.

While you’re at it, consider shopping alone. As long as you have a grocery list and you stick to it, going by yourself can help prevent additional impulse buys.

Buy in Bulk

Whether you have a large family or you’re shopping for yourself, you may want to buy in bulk. But make sure you don’t buy so much that it goes to waste. One way to prevent food waste is to preserve what you don’t use. This is especially beneficial for things like produce, bread and meat.

“Buying in bulk and preserving in-season produce can lead to significant savings,” said Allen.

Shop Only When Needed

If you’re going to the grocery store once or twice a week, there’s a good chance you’re overspending. “The less you’re in the store, the less likely you are to make impulse purchases,” said Allen. “Try to limit your shopping trips to once or twice a month.”

Choose Cheaper Alternatives

Cheaper alternatives come in many forms. For example, you could buy the store or generic brand of different items. These brands are often very similar to the better-known brands, but they typically cost less.

Along with this, stay flexible with some of the items on your grocery list. Look for less expensive alternatives to what you’d normally buy — you’d be surprised at what you might find.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m on a $250 Monthly Grocery Budget: Here’s How I Shop Smart