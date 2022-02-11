Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath Attorney Announces Press Conference for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Family of the victim who was killed after drawbridge opens to hold press conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board Certified Trial Attorney Lance C. Ivey, a partner at Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey, & Fronrath, will be conducting a press conference on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 11:00 am. The family of the victim who tragically passed away on Feb. 6, 2022, at the Royal Park Bridge will be in attendance.

The press conference will be held on the Southwest corner of Royal Park Bridge adjacent to Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach.

The victim of this tragedy was pushing her bicycle across the Royal Park Bridge heading west towards West Palm Beach when the drawbridge opened. Attorney Lance Ivey said, "Our client was enjoying a beautiful South Florida afternoon when she suffered this devastating fall. This should have never happened."

Mr. Ivey will provide further information about the victim and the incident at the press conference.

About Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath

Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath is a law firm that represents the plaintiff in personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, motor vehicle accidents and nursing home abuse cases. Their national reputation for representing and fighting for the rights of those who have been injured is well known.

For more information on Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, call the West Palm Beach office at 561-655-1990 or go to www.foryourrights.com. The law firm's office is located at 515 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL, 33401.

