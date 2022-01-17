Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF Announces Cash Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the January , February and March 2022 cash distributions for the Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF (TSX: PR). Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2022, February 28, 2022 and March 31, 2022 will receive a cash distribution of $0.032 per unit, payable on or before February 14, 2022, March 14, 2022 and April 14, 2022 respectively.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c9950.html