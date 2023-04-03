Lyrid meteor shower: What to look for in the skies this month

Alan Martin
·2 min read
(Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)
(Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Skygazers are in for a real treat this month, as the Lyrid meteor shower will be active this April.

Expected to peak on April 22, the annual celestial event is known for fast-moving meteors without persistent trails and occasional bright meteors known as fireballs. There’s even a chance you might see a shooting star or two if you position yourself right.

What is a meteor shower?

Meteor showers are brilliant light shows in the sky, which occur when meteors – remnants of celestial objects – enter the Earth’s atmosphere. The speed at which they’re travelling results in them heating up and vaporising, leading to beautiful streaks in the sky.

Though that sounds alarming, most meteors burn up in the atmosphere before getting close to the ground. The few that end up landing on Earth are known as meteorites.

When is the Lyrid meteor shower?

Each year, the Lyrids appear between April 14 and April 30. In 2023, the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower is expected to occur on the night of April 22.

Despite a fairly low Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR – the number of trails expected each hour), conditions look promising for the 22nd.

The brightness of a full Moon tends to impact meteor visibility, as it did during the January Quadrantids, but we’re looking at a new moon on April 21, which should ensure good viewing conditions for the Lyrids.

How should you watch the Lyrid meteor shower?

Meteor watching can prove trying for beginners because the showers themselves can be so fleeting.

Still, here are some tips to give you the best chance of enjoying the Lyrids:

  • Location is key. Look for an area away from any lights – yes, you’ll probably have to get out of London for this!

  • Lie down on your back with your eyes on the sky. You don’t have to lie directly on the ground if it’s uncomfortable – cushions or reclining chairs are permitted, as long as you have a good view of the sky.

  • Be patient and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. This can take around 20 minutes, and you must ensure you disrupt your climatisation by looking at any lights, including your phone.

  • Look towards the direction where the sky is the darkest… and enjoy!

