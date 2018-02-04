Lyoto Machida Earns Split Decision Over Eryk Anders, Calls Out Michael Bisping

Lyoto Machida knew he was in a must win situation on Saturday night in front of his hometown crowd and he made the most of his latest main event performance.

While it was definitely a back and forth battle through all five rounds, Machida handed Eryk Anders his first professional loss with a razor close split decision in the main event from Belem, Brazil.

Machida certainly knew his back was against the wall after losing three fights in a row with some saying retirement could be looming for the former champion. “The Dragon” disputed those calls by promising a return to form while taking on a young gun looking to make a name for himself against a legend.

With chants of his name echoing throughout the arena, Machida was very comfortable in the opening round with a strategy that started by battering Anders' lead leg with a series of flesh-rattling kicks.

Machida connected with one particularly hard kick that sent Anders down to the mat where he remained for a big part of the round with the former champion chopping away at his legs on the ground.

Anders finally worked his way back up again before the round ended, but Machida still controlled the distance until the horn sounded.

As the second round got underway, Anders finally found a home for his power shots as he connected with a left hand that blasted Machida flush. Anders rushed forward to try and pour on the punishment, but Machida recovered well and was able to slow down the action until separating back to the center.





The success achieved in that initial exchange gave Anders the confidence he needed to stay on the attack with several powerful punches chipping away at Machida.

Anders kept up with his offensive onslaught in the third round including a brutal knee against the cage that split Machida's forehead and the blood immediately began pouring down his face.