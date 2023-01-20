Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals Webinar: History, Scientific Principles, Cycles and Formulations - An Introduction to Freeze-drying of Pharmaceutical Parenteral Products
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: History, Scientific Principles, Cycles and Formulations" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will act as an introduction to freeze-drying of pharmaceutical parenteral products. Many drug substances require the extra protection that lyophilization provides, and the formulation of the liquid drug product must be designed to optimize efficacy of the finished dried product.
The course will cover how lyophilization works to convert a liquid drug product into a dried, more-stable powder. Cycle and formulation design will be explained, along with the scientific principles that are at play.
Why Should You Attend
To learn the how and why for formulating and designing lyophilization cycles for drugs that will benefit from the freeze-drying process
Learning Objectives
Definition of freeze-drying
Identify ideal characteristics of a freeze-dried product
Determine when freeze-drying is necessary
Phases of the lyo cycle, and the scientific principles that drive each phase
Formulating drug products for successful freeze-drying
Analytical tools used to aid in the formulation and cycle development
Who Should Attend:
Professionals in Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Validation
R&D Groups
Biochemists, Pilot Plant Operators
Chemical Engineers
Production Supervisors
Chemists
Equipment Maintenance
Mechanical Engineers
The course will also benefit those in other departments who find lyophilization among their responsibilities.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: History and background
Definition of freeze-drying, history, and commonly freeze-dried materials
Desired freeze-dried characteristics
Advantages and limitations of freeze-drying
Process overview
Section 2: Physical, chemical, and engineering principles
Vapor pressure
Sublimation and the phase diagram of water
The heat of sublimation of ice
Rate processes in freeze drying - heat transfer and mass transfer
States of matter - crystalline and amorphous
Section 3: Lyo cycle phases
Freezing (with optional annealing)
Primary drying (sublimation of water vapor)
Secondary drying (diffusion and evaporation of water that did not freeze as ice)
Section 4: Lyo formulations
Excipients for small and large molecules
Section 5: Quality product attributes
General and specific to freeze-dried products
Influence of collapse and eutectic melting
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxwj8d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900