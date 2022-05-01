Lyon's second-half treble hits Marseille's push for Champions League berth

Lyon struck three times in the second-half on Sunday night to beat Marseille at the Vélodrome and maintain their slim hopes of a place in next season's European competitions.

Defender Castello Lukeba stabbed home from close range after Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez had parried away Moussa Dembélé's header.

Dembélé nodded in the second after 76 minutes and the Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi added the third 12 minutes later.

The victory took Lyon into seventh place on 55 points. With three games remaining, they are five points behind Nice who occupy fifth spot which leads to participation in next season's Europa Conference League.

Marseille, who played on Thursday in the first leg of the semi-final in this season's competition, rested several players from the 3-2 defeat at Feyenoord.

And Jorge Sampaoli's men failed to find their rhythm against a well organised Lyon side.

The defeat left Marseille in second place with 65 points, three ahead of third placed Rennes and fourth-placed Monaco who beat Saint-Etienne and Angers on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Marseille host Feyenoord on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa Conference League.

Next Sunday, they play at Lorient before a potential showdown for second place at Rennes on 14 May.