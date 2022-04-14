Lyon vs West Ham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - Europa League preview today

West Ham travel to Lyon for the biggest game in the club’s recent history since last week.

After overcoming Sevilla in the last-16 of the Europa League, the Hammers welcomed Lyon to London Stadium last week and fought for a 1-1 draw after Aaron Cresswell’s red card.

The result leaves this quarter-final match-up perfectly poised as the two teams head to France and David Moyes looks to continue the Hammers’ historic run in the competition.

The victors’ reward could well be a meeting with Barcelona in the semi-finals with it important to remember that away goals are not a factor in this tie.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Lyon vs West Ham is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Groupama Stadium in Lyon will host the match.

Where to watch Lyon vs West Ham

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Jack Rosser at the ground to provide expert analysis.

(Getty Images)

Lyon vs West Ham team news

The hosts are monitoring key injury doubts over Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar and goalkeeper Antony Lopes after they picked up knocks on the weekend.

West Ham are sweating over Kurt Zouma after the centre-back limped off against Brentford on the weekend.

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) is out with Aaron Cresswell suspended.

Lyon vs West Ham prediction

So often these European nights can be decided by a moment of magic or an error. In the absence of such moments, they can become long and nervy marathons settled in the most dramatic way possible.

A 0-0 draw, with Lyon winning on penalties.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Lyon wins: 0

Draws: 1

West Ham wins: 0