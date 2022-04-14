Lyon vs West Ham LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Lyon vs West Ham LIVE!

West Ham look to continue their Europa League adventure tonight as they face Lyon is a massive quarter-final second-leg clash.

It’s 1-1 at the halfway stage of the tie, after it finished level at the London Stadium last week. West Ham were reduced to ten men just before half-time as Aaron Cresswell was given his marching orders, and David Moyes’ side will be without their first-choice left-back and also Kurt Zouma, who could be out for the season.

In their absence, Issa Diop partners Craig Dawson in the centre of defence while Ben Johnson comes in on the left. Vladimir Coufal starts at right-back.

The Hammers showed real fight to take the lead through Jarrod Bowen despite that disadvantage and although Tanguy Ndombele levelled things up, the tie is right in the balance ahead of tonight’s match in France.

Europa League glory this season looks to be West Ham’s best chance of securing Champions League football.

Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt await the winner in the semi-final, with the Hammers eyeing up another historic occasion.

With kick-off at 8pm BST and Jack Rosser at the ground for us, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Lyon vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Groupama Stadium

How to watch: BT Sport

Lyon team news: Ndombele and Aouar both start

West Ham team news: Johnson replaces Masuaku

Prediction: Lyon 0-0 West Ham

Olympique Lyonnais - West Ham United FC

Bosz: Atmosphere will be important

Lyon boss Peter Bosz has called on his side to make the most of home support tonight.

“The biggest difference from the first leg will be the atmosphere,” he said. “The fans will be behind us this time and we have to realise that they are.

“I hope we will learn from the things that we did not do well in the first leg. We have to prepare well for that.”

Warm-ups nearly done...

Elsewhere in the Europa League...

We know one of four sides in the semi-finals - RB Leipzig. The German side beat Atalanta 2-0 in Italy to progress win a 3-1 win on aggregate.

They will face either Rangers or Braga next, with the Scottish side needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit at Ibrox tonight.

For West Ham, it’s either Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurty should they get through. It’s 1-1 after the first leg in that tie, with the reverse fixture at the Nou Camp tonight.

Jack Rosser at the Groupama Stadium

"This is a huge hurdle for West Ham but one David Moyes wants them to clear."



🗣 @JackRosser_ gives his pre-match thoughts from the Groupama Stadium.



🗣 @JackRosser_ gives his pre-match thoughts from the Groupama Stadium.

Three things West Ham have to do

Stop Ndombele

English fans rarely saw the best of Tanguy Ndombele, but the Tottenham loanee offered a glimpse of what he can do in the first leg.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice struggled to get to grips with the midfielder and he was allowed to drop deep, drive forward and dominate.

Show European know-how

West Ham may be new at this level, but there are a few who have been here before. Soucek and Vladimir Coufal have Champions League experience, as do Andriy Yarmolenko and Alphonse Areola.

Having been riled last week, it is crucial West Ham keep their cool.

Help out Antonio

David Moyes has called out his No9 — and the forward needs to start delivering. Antonio can always cause problems, but at times looks isolated.

The likes of Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen need to be quick to move up and support their striker to get him firing.

Pearce leads tributes to Foe

Stuart Pearce has led the tributes to Marc-Vivien Foe ahead of tonight’s clash.

Foe played for both West Ham and Lyon during his career, before joining Manchester City where Pearce was his manager. He tragically collapsed while playing for Cameroon and passed away an hour later.

Pearce said: “I’ve got some really fond memories of Marc – more so as a man, and that’s the more important thing I think. That stands the test of time, what people are like as human beings.

“Hopefully Marc will be looking down and enjoying the game tonight from wherever, and hopefully there’s a good entertaining game for him to smile upon, but we’ll be thinking of him this evening.”

Here come West Ham...

Pretty much as expected from West Ham. Diop comes in to replace Zouma, while Johnson starts at left-back in place of the suspended Cresswell. Coufal comes in on the right.

For Lyon, Ndombele and Aouar are both fit to start, while Toko Ekambi is also in from the off. Paqueta has to settle for a place on the bench.

Lyon team news

18:55 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pollersbeck, Gusto, Denayer, Lukeba, Emerson, Faivre, Mendes, Ndombele, Ekambi, Aouar, Dembele.

Subs: Bonnevie, Lucas Paqueta, Kadewere, Dubois, Keita, Tete, Da Silva, Reine-Adelaide, Barcola, Boateng, Barcola.

West Ham team news

18:50 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Randolph, Alese, Masuaku, Fredericks, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Perkins, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Vlasic

Inside the home dressing room...

18:40 , Matt Verri

Late boost for Lyon, with Lucas Paqueta expected to be included in their matchday squad.

The Brazilian had still been testing positive for Covid-19 this morning, but another taken this afternoon came back negative.

We should find out very shortly whether or not he returns!

Antonio: We’re going to win

18:34 , Matt Verri

Michail Antonio has warned Lyon that West Ham are ready for a fight to conquer their dark arts as they bid to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Former Fulham man Moussa Dembele was seen winking at a team-mate after drawing the foul which led to Cresswell’s dismissal, and David Moyes warned last week that football can come back to bite you.

“There’s always an edge,” said Antonio. “It’s a quarter-final. We know we need to go out there and win. Last week was edgy, tonight is going to be edgy and tonight there’s going to be a fight.

“The way things are going now, we’re going to win it. We’re in it to win it. When we’ve had knock-backs, we’ve always come back from them. Last week [in the first leg], we showed our resilience.

“We believe we can come here and win the game. That’s the plan. It’s been a physical season, a lot of games, but you can see the resilience we have.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. It’s a dream come true to get this far and we’re not going to let anyone take it from us.”

Stage is set

18:19 , Matt Verri

Time for West Ham to stand up and be counted

18:11 , Matt Verri

West Ham have cleared countless hurdles to reach this historic point, but now they may be facing their greatest one yet under David Moyes.

The Hammers will be fielding an almost entirely second-choice back-four in tonight’s quarter-final second leg against Lyon.

Kurt Zouma is injured and could be out for the season, while Aaron Cresswell is suspended following a controversial red card in last week’s first leg. Those two join long-term absentee Angelo Ogbonna in only being able to watch on as West Ham bid to make history.

What was already a difficult task for a squad new to these occasions has become an even greater challenge in the space of a week.

Click here to read Jack Rosser’s full match preview

Prediction

18:03 , Matt Verri

So often these European nights can be decided by a moment of magic or an error. In the absence of such moments, they can become long and nervy marathons settled in the most dramatic way possible.

With the away goals rule no longer in place, any draw after 90 minutes would send this one to extra-time.

A 0-0 draw, with Lyon winning on penalties.

West Ham team news

17:54 , Matt Verri

The visitors will be without star centre-back Kurt Zouma. The Frenchman picked up an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss at Brentford and there are fears he could miss the rest of the season.

Moyes has, however, talked up a certain Issa Diop, the most likely candidate to replace Zouma in the starting lineup. Aaron Cresswell misses out due to suspension.

Elsewhere, not too many changes are expected with Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini likely to form the attacking line behind striker Michail Antonio.

Alphonse Areola, meanwhile, will most probably continue as West Ham’s starting goalkeeper in cup competition and his big-game experience could well be crucial.

Lyon team news

17:47 , Matt Verri

The hosts are monitoring key injury doubts over Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar and goalkeeper Antony Lopes after they picked up knocks on the weekend.

Ndombele scored at the London Stadium last week on his return to England, so will be desperate to feature tonight.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Lyon vs West Ham in the Europa League!

It’s the second leg of the quarter-final tie and it’s all to play for after a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium last week. David Moyes would have been delighted that his side kept themselves in it, having played the entire second-half with ten men.

Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt will be the semi-final opponents for whoever progresses tonight.

We have Jack Rosser at the Groupama Stadium, and will bring you all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off which comes at 8pm BST.