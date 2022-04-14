Lyon vs West Ham LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Verri and Jack Rosser
·9 min read
Lyon vs West Ham LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Cresswell
    Aaron Cresswell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • David Moyes
    David Moyes
    Football Manager
  • Kurt Zouma
    Kurt Zouma
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Lyon vs West Ham LIVE!

West Ham look to continue their Europa League adventure tonight as they face Lyon is a massive quarter-final second-leg clash.

It’s 1-1 at the halfway stage of the tie, after it finished level at the London Stadium last week. West Ham were reduced to ten men just before half-time as Aaron Cresswell was given his marching orders, and David Moyes’ side will be without their first-choice left-back and also Kurt Zouma, who could be out for the season.

In their absence, Issa Diop partners Craig Dawson in the centre of defence while Ben Johnson comes in on the left. Vladimir Coufal starts at right-back.

The Hammers showed real fight to take the lead through Jarrod Bowen despite that disadvantage and although Tanguy Ndombele levelled things up, the tie is right in the balance ahead of tonight’s match in France.

Europa League glory this season looks to be West Ham’s best chance of securing Champions League football.

Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt await the winner in the semi-final, with the Hammers eyeing up another historic occasion.

With kick-off at 8pm BST and Jack Rosser at the ground for us, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Lyon vs West Ham latest news

  • Kick-off: 8pm BST, Groupama Stadium

  • How to watch: BT Sport

  • Lyon team news: Ndombele and Aouar both start

  • West Ham team news: Johnson replaces Masuaku

  • Prediction: Lyon 0-0 West Ham

Olympique Lyonnais - West Ham United FC

Bosz: Atmosphere will be important

19:47 , Matt Verri

Lyon boss Peter Bosz has called on his side to make the most of home support tonight.

“The biggest difference from the first leg will be the atmosphere,” he said. “The fans will be behind us this time and we have to realise that they are.

“I hope we will learn from the things that we did not do well in the first leg. We have to prepare well for that.”

Warm-ups nearly done...

19:43 , Matt Verri

19:39 , Matt Verri

Elsewhere in the Europa League...

We know one of four sides in the semi-finals - RB Leipzig. The German side beat Atalanta 2-0 in Italy to progress win a 3-1 win on aggregate.

They will face either Rangers or Braga next, with the Scottish side needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit at Ibrox tonight.

For West Ham, it’s either Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurty should they get through. It’s 1-1 after the first leg in that tie, with the reverse fixture at the Nou Camp tonight.

Jack Rosser at the Groupama Stadium

19:32 , Matt Verri

Three things West Ham have to do

19:25 , Matt Verri

Stop Ndombele

English fans rarely saw the best of Tanguy Ndombele, but the Tottenham loanee offered a glimpse of what he can do in the first leg.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice struggled to get to grips with the midfielder and he was allowed to drop deep, drive forward and dominate.

Show European know-how

West Ham may be new at this level, but there are a few who have been here before. Soucek and Vladimir Coufal have Champions League experience, as do Andriy Yarmolenko and Alphonse Areola.

Having been riled last week, it is crucial West Ham keep their cool.

Help out Antonio

David Moyes has called out his No9 — and the forward needs to start delivering. Antonio can always cause problems, but at times looks isolated.

The likes of Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen need to be quick to move up and support their striker to get him firing.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Pearce leads tributes to Foe

19:17 , Matt Verri

Stuart Pearce has led the tributes to Marc-Vivien Foe ahead of tonight’s clash.

Foe played for both West Ham and Lyon during his career, before joining Manchester City where Pearce was his manager. He tragically collapsed while playing for Cameroon and passed away an hour later.

Pearce said: “I’ve got some really fond memories of Marc – more so as a man, and that’s the more important thing I think. That stands the test of time, what people are like as human beings.

“Hopefully Marc will be looking down and enjoying the game tonight from wherever, and hopefully there’s a good entertaining game for him to smile upon, but we’ll be thinking of him this evening.”

Here come West Ham...

19:06 , Matt Verri

18:59 , Matt Verri

Pretty much as expected from West Ham. Diop comes in to replace Zouma, while Johnson starts at left-back in place of the suspended Cresswell. Coufal comes in on the right.

For Lyon, Ndombele and Aouar are both fit to start, while Toko Ekambi is also in from the off. Paqueta has to settle for a place on the bench.

Lyon team news

18:55 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pollersbeck, Gusto, Denayer, Lukeba, Emerson, Faivre, Mendes, Ndombele, Ekambi, Aouar, Dembele.

Subs: Bonnevie, Lucas Paqueta, Kadewere, Dubois, Keita, Tete, Da Silva, Reine-Adelaide, Barcola, Boateng, Barcola.

West Ham team news

18:50 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Randolph, Alese, Masuaku, Fredericks, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Perkins, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Vlasic

Inside the home dressing room...

18:47

18:40 , Matt Verri

Late boost for Lyon, with Lucas Paqueta expected to be included in their matchday squad.

The Brazilian had still been testing positive for Covid-19 this morning, but another taken this afternoon came back negative.

We should find out very shortly whether or not he returns!

Antonio: We’re going to win

18:34 , Matt Verri

Michail Antonio has warned Lyon that West Ham are ready for a fight to conquer their dark arts as they bid to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Former Fulham man Moussa Dembele was seen winking at a team-mate after drawing the foul which led to Cresswell’s dismissal, and David Moyes warned last week that football can come back to bite you.

“There’s always an edge,” said Antonio. “It’s a quarter-final. We know we need to go out there and win. Last week was edgy, tonight is going to be edgy and tonight there’s going to be a fight.

“The way things are going now, we’re going to win it. We’re in it to win it. When we’ve had knock-backs, we’ve always come back from them. Last week [in the first leg], we showed our resilience.

“We believe we can come here and win the game. That’s the plan. It’s been a physical season, a lot of games, but you can see the resilience we have.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. It’s a dream come true to get this far and we’re not going to let anyone take it from us.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Europa League winners

18:26 , Matt Verri

Ahead of the second-leg matches tonight, here are the latest odds. Barcelona favourites to win the Europa League this season.

West Ham and Lyon can’t be separated in the outright market, but it’s the French side who are the favourites to make it through to the last four.

Barcelona: 6/5

RB Leipzig: 4/1

Atalanta: 4/1

West Ham: 8/1

Lyon: 8/1

Braga: 20/1

Eintracht Frankfurt: 20/1

Rangers: 33/1

Odds via Betfair.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Stage is set

18:19 , Matt Verri

Time for West Ham to stand up and be counted

18:11 , Matt Verri

West Ham have cleared countless hurdles to reach this historic point, but now they may be facing their greatest one yet under David Moyes.

The Hammers will be fielding an almost entirely second-choice back-four in tonight’s quarter-final second leg against Lyon.

Kurt Zouma is injured and could be out for the season, while Aaron Cresswell is suspended following a controversial red card in last week’s first leg. Those two join long-term absentee Angelo Ogbonna in only being able to watch on as West Ham bid to make history.

What was already a difficult task for a squad new to these occasions has become an even greater challenge in the space of a week.

Click here to read Jack Rosser’s full match preview

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Prediction

18:03 , Matt Verri

So often these European nights can be decided by a moment of magic or an error. In the absence of such moments, they can become long and nervy marathons settled in the most dramatic way possible.

With the away goals rule no longer in place, any draw after 90 minutes would send this one to extra-time.

A 0-0 draw, with Lyon winning on penalties.

West Ham team news

17:54 , Matt Verri

The visitors will be without star centre-back Kurt Zouma. The Frenchman picked up an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss at Brentford and there are fears he could miss the rest of the season.

Moyes has, however, talked up a certain Issa Diop, the most likely candidate to replace Zouma in the starting lineup. Aaron Cresswell misses out due to suspension.

Elsewhere, not too many changes are expected with Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini likely to form the attacking line behind striker Michail Antonio.

Alphonse Areola, meanwhile, will most probably continue as West Ham’s starting goalkeeper in cup competition and his big-game experience could well be crucial.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Lyon team news

17:47 , Matt Verri

The hosts are monitoring key injury doubts over Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar and goalkeeper Antony Lopes after they picked up knocks on the weekend.

Ndombele scored at the London Stadium last week on his return to England, so will be desperate to feature tonight.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Lyon vs West Ham

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Lyon vs West Ham in the Europa League!

It’s the second leg of the quarter-final tie and it’s all to play for after a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium last week. David Moyes would have been delighted that his side kept themselves in it, having played the entire second-half with ten men.

Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt will be the semi-final opponents for whoever progresses tonight.

We have Jack Rosser at the Groupama Stadium, and will bring you all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off which comes at 8pm BST.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?