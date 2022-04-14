Lyon vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch Europa League game live on TV in UK today?

A victory for West Ham at Lyon today will secure the Hammers a historic trip to the Europa League semi-finals.

Barcelona could await the victors at Groupama Stadium with the tie in the balance after a 1-1 draw back in London.

Jarrod Bowen struck the opener for West Ham despite a red card for Aaron Cresswell, before the Ligue 1 side fought back and levelled through Tanguy Ndombele.

A fresh draw at Strasbourg ahead of the game made it four stalemates in five matches for Lyon, while the Hammers suffered a drop-off at Brentford and lost 2-0.

With kick-off at 8pm BST, here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch Lyon vs West Ham

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Jack Rosser at the ground to provide expert analysis.