Lyon vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rangers travel to Lyon tonight as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side look to finish their Europa League group stage on a high at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The Scottish champions secured their place in the Europa League play-offs with a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague last time out in Van Bronckhorst’s first match in charge.

Lyon are already guaranteed top spot in Group A and they beat Rangers 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Ibrox in September.

The French side have performed well in Europe so far this season but have struggled domestically and are 12th in Ligue 1.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Lyon vs Rangers?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 5;15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

Van Bronckhorst has confirmed that he will rotate his team for tonight’s dead rubber match and will offer some of his fringe players an opportunity. Leon Balogun is not yet available as he returns from injury but Ryan Jack could see further minutes following his introduction off the bench against Dundee last weekend.

“Regarding the team news, I think Leon Balogun cannot travel this afternoon,” he said.

"Regarding the game, we are going to watch closely the physical state of my players and it is also a game where I can change some positions to give the players some minutes who need that.

"I am more than comfortable to do so and to get a good game tomorrow evening."

Possible line-ups

Lyon: Lopes; Gusto, Da Silva, Lukeba, Henrique; Cherki, Caqueret, Keita, Kadewere; Dembele, Slimani

Rangers: McLaughlin; Patterson, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Arfield; Sakala, Roofe, Wright

Odds

Lyon: 10/11

Draw: 3/1

Rangers: 13/5

Prediction

While both managers will be more worried about performance levels rather than results in this dead rubber, Van Bronckhorst will want to come away with something. Lyon 1-1 Rangers

