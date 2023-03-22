Lyon vs Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League latest score and updates after Guro Reiten goal

(Getty Images)

Chelsea resume their Women’s Champions League campaign tonight with the first leg of a testing quarter-final tie against holders Lyon.

Emma Hayes’ team have been a leading force in the domestic Women’s Super League but are yet to translate that dominance onto the European stage. Chelsea have been knocking on the door of European success in recent times and reached the final in 2021, however it has been 13 years since an English side last won the Women’s Champions League and the Blues must defeat the current holders to progress.

Lyon defeated Barcelona to reclaim their European crown for a record eighth time last season but finished second to Arsenal in Group C following a 5-1 thrashing to the Gunners at the start of the tournament. That set up this blockbuster quarter-final as Chelsea won Group A ahead of Lyon’s domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Follow all the updates from Lyon vs Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League, which can be watched for free on YouTube:

Lyon vs Chelsea

Lyon host Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League

How to watch the Women’s Champions League

33’ POST! - A snapshot from James sees her strike the post (LYO 0-1 CHE)

28’ GOAL! - Reiten curls a first-time finish into the net after fine build-up from Cuthbert (LYO 0-1 CHE)

16’ CHANCE - Le Sommer draws a low stop out of Berger (LYO 0-0 CHE)

HT Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:46 , Michael Jones

Guro Reiten has struck her first goal in this competition since netting away to Servette in last season’s group stage back in November 2021.

HT Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:42 , Michael Jones

Surprisingly Chelsea edged possession in the first half having 54% of the ball. They’ll take that across the second half with this one goal lead.

Anything to bring back to England for the second leg will be a massive bonus for Emma Hayes’s team.

Lyon are dangerous though. They’ve created more opportunities but have lack a clinical edge in front of goal.

Half-time: Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:38 , Michael Jones

45+5 mins: So far so good for Chelsea. They’ve edged themselves in front despite Lyon controlling the tempo and most of possession in the first half.

It was a lovely finish from Guro Reiten which has given the Blues a slender lead. An injury to Millie Bright may upset the flow in the second half as Lyon will continue to come at Emma Hayes’ side.

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:36 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Chance! Perle Morroni makes a fine driving run down the left wing before slipping the ball past Eve Perisset. She darts around the defender, keeps the ball in play then flicks a pass over to Lindsey Horan who misses her attempted volley.

That would have been a certain goal if Horan had made contact with the ball.

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:33 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Five minutes of added time to play before the end of the first half.

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:30 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Millie Bright does have to go off and Magdalena Eriksson comes on to replace her - as a centre back but also as the Chelsea captain.

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:29 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Cascarino plays Carpenter in behind Jess Carter before making an overlapping run to take the ball into the box. She then lifts a cross into the middle but Buchanan is there to nod the ball clear for Chelsea.

Millie Bright is down. She’s had a couple problems with her knee and doesn’t look like she can continue.

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:26 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Close! Damaris Egurrola brings the ball down from a throw-in and spins to face goal. She threads the ball up to Sara Dabritz who cuts onto her left foot then whips a shot narrowly wide of the far post.

Decent effort.

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:21 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Off the post! Out of nowhere Lauren James receives the ball on the right wing and eases up to the side of the box. She then cuts inside and blasts a left-footed effort towards the far corner.

Her shot hits the base of the post and bounces away to safety. That would have been a belter.

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea

18:19 , Michael Jones

31 mins: There’s a bit of intensity being added to Lyon’s play now. Marozsan’s technical ability and calmness around the box is unnerving for Chelsea but she hasn’t yet been able to set something up.

A quick throw-in comes to Cascarino who is hounded by Millie Bright and forced to retreat.

GOAL! Lyon 0-1 Chelsea (Reiten, 28’)⚽️

18:16 , Michael Jones

28 mins: What a goal this is! Melanie Leupolz gives the ball away to Ellie Carpenter after miscuing a diagonal pass over to Guro Reiten.

Erin Cuthbert jumps onto Carpenter in a flash and recovers the ball before driving it up to the edge of the box. She slips a pass over to the left where Reiten runs onto it and curls a first time finish into the far bottom corner!

Lovely finish and exceptional play from Cuthbert to set up the goal.

Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

18:12 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Another corner for Lyon sees Berger come out to punch the ball. She doesn’t catch it well and Reiten’s half clearance only pokes the ball across to Marozsan.

She knocks it back into the penalty area before colliding with Eve Perisset. Lyon ask the referee about a penalty but they don’t get one and Chelsea scramble the ball away.

Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

18:09 , Michael Jones

22 mins: Dabritz whips a corner ball into the hands of Berger after Cascarino sees a long-ranged effort deflected behind.

Just over 20 minutes gone and Lyon are probably edging it just through the number of half-chances they’ve created. Chelsea are holding their own though.

Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

18:07 , Michael Jones

19 mins: A misplaced backpass from Carpenter gives the ball away to Sam Kerr just outside the Lyon penalty area.

Kerr rolls it onto her right foot then lets fly and pulls her effort from range wide of the nearest post.

Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

18:03 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Shot! Lindsey Horan brings the ball down the inside righ channel before flicking the ball across to Sara Dabritz. She dinsk it up to Eugenie Le Sommer who brings the ball under control then shoots on the turn forcing a low diving save out of Ann-Katrin Berger.

Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

18:00 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Carpenter and Cascarino are linking beautifully on the right side of the pitch. The defender slips a pass into the box for Cascarino who lines up a shot at goal only for Millie Bright to get across and recover the ball.

Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

17:59 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Cascarino weaves her way down the right wing and wins a throw after Jess Carter blocks her cross into the box.

Chelsea break on the counter and get the ball up to Lauren James who drives through the middle of the pitch. She offloads the ball to Sam Kerr who takes it into the box and looks to return the ball.

Her pass is slightly behind James and she’s knocked to the ground as Lyon hook the ball away. Kerr wants a penalty but nothing comes from the referee.

Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

17:56 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Lyon are having the better of these opening stages. Dzsenifer Marozan, with six goals in her past five appearances for Lyon, is played through and tries to keep the ball in play.

There’s too much roll on the through ball though and it bobbles out of play.

Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

17:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Lyon win the first corner of the game and swing a lovely ball into the middle of the box.

Kadesisha Buchanan wins the initial ball but her attempted headed clearance comes over to Eugenie Le Sommer who stretches into a first time shot and has her effort blocked.

Decent pressure from the home side.

Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

17:51 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chelsea almost get in behind when Erin Cuthbert floats a pass over to Guro Reiten who turns it up to Sam Kerr. She spins towards goal but misplaces a through ball back to Cuthbert and Lyon take over possession.

Kick off: Lyon 0-0 Chelsea

17:48 , Michael Jones

Lyon get the match underway. They work the ball over to the right wing before cutting back inside.

Ellie Carpenter makes a run down the line and receives the ball but her threaded pass into the penalty area doesn’t find a teammate and gets scopped up by Ann-Katrin Berger.

Lyon vs Chelsea

17:43 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

The players head out onto the pitch ahead of this Champions League quarter-final first leg. Which way will it go?

Lyon vs Chelsea

17:38 , Michael Jones

Lyon have been in formidable form in 2023: 11 competitive games unbeaten, three goals conceded. If they maintain that momentum they’re going to be very difficult to beat.

Can Chelsea cause an upset?

Lyon vs Chelsea

17:33 , Michael Jones

The warm-ups are underway at the Groupama Stadium. This is going to be a brilliant encounter and with Arsenal losing to Bayern Munich last night this may be the best tie to get an English team into the semi-finals.

Ready to go and give it our all! 😤#UWCL pic.twitter.com/97xNZxJsnm — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 22, 2023

Lyon vs Chelsea

17:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Hayes on Lyon vs Chelsea: “Both teams will be working each other out, particularly in the first half. I think both ties will be very different.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like, what I know is we’ve prepared the best we can and we’re absolutely ready.”

Chelsea unbeaten in Champions League this season

17:27 , Michael Jones

Emma Hayes’ team have had a brilliant European campaign so far. They won five of their six group stages matches with the other result being a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.

The Blues topped Group A but unfortunately drew a difficult challenge in the knockout rounds against the current holders.

Can Chelsea defeat the current holders?

17:25 , Michael Jones

Lyon, the eight time Champions League winners, are the current holders in this competition having beaten Barcelona 3-1 in last season’s final.

Arsenal hammered Lyon 5-1 in the opening game of the group stages but lost the reverse fixture 1-0. Chelsea are above the Gunners in the WSL so could cause more problems for the French side tonight.

Lyon vs Chelsea

17:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz has nothing but praise for her club after the support they provided during her pregnancy, including hiring specialists for training.

Leupolz has made four appearances for Chelsea since giving birth in October and is aiming to play for Germany at this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Players in the English Women’s Super League receive maternity cover as part of an agreement between the Football Association and Professional Footballers Association that came into effect from the 2022-23 season.

When Leupolz announced her pregnancy in early 2022 the deal was not effective, but the German international is grateful for the support she received from Chelsea and her coach Emma Hayes.

“Chelsea were doing much more than they had to do and that’s why I’m really thankful,” Leupolz told Sky Sports. “Emma (Hayes) has a child herself and she knows what’s important.

“We had a catch-up every two weeks, talked about my training programme, what I was doing in Germany and after birth, how I can get back to my strength and fitness. Other clubs should take Chelsea as an idol and ask questions about how we did it because, in my experience, they were super.”

Lyon vs Chelsea

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Hayes doubts there is much to learn from Arsenal’s 5-1 demolition job of Lyon earlier this season ahead of Chelsea’s clash with the European champions.

The Gunners laid down a marker in the Champions League last October with a stunning win over a side that have won the competition in six of the last seven seasons, including last year.

Asked whether there was anything Chelsea could take from Arsenal’s win earlier in the season, Hayes replied: “It was a phenomenal performance from Arsenal, but we also saw Lyon go to Arsenal and win 1-0.

“We know that Lyon are a top side, earlier on in the season they were missing a lot of players, that’s not the case now, they have a lot of their experienced players back.

“There are certainly things from Arsenal’s performance that night that reminded us of some of the things that we repeated in the pre-season game against Lyon.

“But I think this is a much different game and Lyon are at a much different stage than they were earlier on in the season.”

Lyon vs Chelsea - Team news!

16:53 , Jamie Braidwood

The big news for Lyon is Ada Hegerberg returns to the bench for the defending champions.

Lyon: Endler, Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Morroni, Horan, Egurrola, Marozsan, Cascarino, Le Sommer, Dabritz

Subs: Bacha, Majri, Hegerberg, van de Donk, Sombath, Cayman, Bruun, Benyahia, Becho, Malard, Belhadj

Lyon vs Chelsea - Team news!

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

So Erin Cuthbert starts for Chelsea despite missing the last three matches due to injury. The Scotland international comes in for Jessie Fleming, with the Blues pretty much as expected elsewhere - although Magdalena Eriksson is on the bench. Kadeisha Buchanan starts against her former side.

Chelsea: Berger, Perisset, Kadeisha Buchanan, Bright, Carter, Leupolz, Ingle, James, Cuthbert, Reiten, Kerr

Subs: Musovic, Eriksson, Fleming, Mjelde, Johanna Kaneryd, Charles, Abdullina, Cankovic, Orman

Lyon vs Chelsea - Team news!

16:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Lyon: Endler, Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Morroni, Horan, Egurrola, Marozsan, Cascarino, Le Sommer, Dabritz

Chelsea: Berger, Perisset, Kadeisha Buchanan, Bright, Carter, Leupolz, Ingle, James, Cuthbert, Reiten, Kerr

What happened last night in the Women’s Champions League?

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Salma Paralluelo struck a fine winner as Barcelona defeated Roma 1-0 in in front of a record-breaking crowd on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Paralluelo’s left-footed strike from just outside the area in the 34th minute puts Barcelona a step away from the final four as the teams head into the second leg at Camp Nou next week.

Attendance at Stadio Olimpico was 39,454 — a record for women’s football in Italy.Roma goalkeeper Camelia Ceasar limited the damage for the hosts by making several key saves, including denying Caroline Graham Hansen from close range in the first half.

What happened last night in the Women’s Champions League?

16:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal produced a battling performance at the Allianz Arena as they went down to a 1-0 defeat in their Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

Lea Schuller’s first-half header saw Bayern home, yet Arsenal will fancy their chances of turning the tie around in next week’s return.

They created a number of opportunities, being denied by goal-line clearances and the woodwork as Bayern ultimately did enough to record a 13th-successive victory in all competitions this season.

Arsenal, though, showed more than enough to suggest that a semi-final appearance for the first time since 2013 was not beyond them.

Verdict:

Lea Schuller rises to leave Arsenal looking short of finishing edge

Lyon vs Chelsea - Early team news

16:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Lyon have welcomed back Sara Dabritz, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Ellie Carpenter and Amel Majri since the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this season, but they may be without Catarina Macario, while Ada Hegerberg is yet to return.

Chelsea will without Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder, while Erin Cuthbert is still out as well. Sam Kerr and Lauren James were rested for Sunday’s win at Reading in the FA Cup and will return, while Kadeisha Buchanan is set to feature against her former team.

Predicted line-ups

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Morroni; Henry, Horan, Dabritz; Marozsan; Le Sommer, Cascarino

Chelsea: Berger; Périsset, Buchanan, Bright, Carter; Leupolz, Ingle; James, Fleming, Charles; Kerr

Lyon vs Chelsea

16:16 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Wednesday 22 March at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Good evening

16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome The Independent’s live coverage of Lyon vs Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Emma Hayes’ team have been a leading force in the domestic Women’s Super League but are yet to translate that dominance onto the European stage. Chelsea have been knocking on the door of European success in recent times and reached the final in 2021, however it has been 13 years since an English side last won the Women’s Champions League and the Blues must defeat the current holders to progress.

Lyon defeated Barcelona to reclaim their European crown for a record eighth time last season but finished second to Arsenal in Group C following a 5-1 thrashing to the Gunners at the start of the tournament. That set up this blockbuster quarter-final as Chelsea won Group A ahead of Lyon’s domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Join us for build up before live updates from kick-off at 5:45pm.