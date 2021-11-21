Lyon-Marseille game abandoned after water bottle hits Payet

LYON, France (AP) — A French league game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while he was taking a corner kick.

Payet collapsed to the ground in the fifth minute of the match at Lyon, with the score at 0-0, but was able to get up after receiving treatment. The referee ordered players to head back to the locker room with play suspended.

After a wait of about 75 minutes, a stadium announcement said play would resume but warned that “the match will definitely be halted if there’s another incident.”

Lyon's players jogged back onto the pitch after the announcement while Marseille players stayed in their dressing room, reluctant to resume the game with Payet said to be shocked by the incident.

Lyon players warmed up for about 10 minutes before going back to the locker room.

About two hours after kickoff, it was announced that the game had been abandoned.

