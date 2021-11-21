Lyon-Marseille clash halted after Dimitri Payet hit by bottle thrown from crowd

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
Lyon’s match at home to Marseille was halted after visiting forward Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Fan disorder has blighted Ligue 1 in recent months and Marseille supporters were banned from attending the game after sanctions against the club for a previous pitch invasion and clash with Angers fans in September.

The game at Groupama Stadium was just four minutes old when Payet was struck on the head by a water bottle as he attempted to take a corner.

