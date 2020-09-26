Lyon fire Aouar warning to Arsenal as they claim reported €35m offer is too low

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has fired a warning to Arsenal over Houssem Aouar, claiming their opening offer of €35 million (£32m/$41m) for the midfielder is too low.

It was widely reported that Arsenal submitted a formal bid for Aouar on Friday, with the Frenchman thought to be open to a potential move to Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners have seen their initial approach turned down, and as it stands, Aouar will line up for Lyon against Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Aulas confirmed that Arsenal's offer failed to match the club's valuation of Auoar via social media, telling his followers on Twitter: "There will be very few departures. For Houssem, Arsenal is too far from his value.

"We are counting on him to play a great game in Lorient and lead Lyon in the Champions League next year."

More to follow.