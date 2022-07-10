Lyon confirm bids for Lucas Paqueta amid Arsenal and Tottenham links

(Getty Images)

Lyon star Lucas Paqueta has been the subject of bids, the club have confirmed, amid links with Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

The midfielder is considered the Ligue 1 side's prized asset, and Newcastle failed with an offer in January during successful negotiations for Bruno Guimaraes.

North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs have also been credited with interest this summer, and Lyon president this weekend told reporters: "There are proposals for him.

"There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don't. Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives."

Regarding Paqueta's future, Aulas said: "The coach gave us his opinion and there is also what the players wants to do."

Lyon manager Peter Bosz has previously opened the door for Paqueta's exit.

He said: "I want to keep all the good players, but you also have to be realistic. Lucas is a very important player, but it depends on what the player wants. I already had a conversation with him, but that will be between us."

Lucas Paqueta is a star for Lyon and Brazil. (Getty Images)

Paqueta, who has 21 goals and 13 assists in 77 games for Lyon, has three years to run on his contract.