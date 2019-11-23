Lyon beats Nice 2-1 in French League Lyon's Jeff Reine-Adelaide celebrates his goal against Nice during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Nice, at Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

PARIS (AP) -- Lyon beat Nice 2-1 despite being reduced to 10 men for nearly an hour in the French league on Saturday.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide fired Lyon in front in the 11th minute and Moussa Dembele doubled the home side's lead from the spot in the 28th after he was tripped by Christophe Herelle.

It appeared as if Lyon's good work would be undone when defender Marcal was sent off six minutes later after accidentally kicking an opponent in the head when going for the ball.

Nice went close on several occasions before Kasper Dolberg pulled one back for the visitors 12 minutes from time.

However, its hopes of getting something from the match diminished when defender Patrick Burner was sent off shortly after following a second yellow card.

Lyon moved up to seventh, three points off a Champions League berth but also just two points off 15th-placed Nice in a tight league table.

OTHER MATCHES

Surprise front-runner Angers remained second after a narrowly beating last-placed Nimes 1-0.

Angers had numerous opportunities and also hit the post through Baptiste Santamaria before Thomas Mangani scored in the 67th.

Angers cut the gap back to nine points to leader Paris Saint-Germain, which beat Lille 2-0 on Friday.

Reims and Nantes slipped four points behind Angers after both drew 1-1, at Metz and Brest respectively.

The draw ended a run of four successive league defeats for Nantes.

Elsewhere, Strasbourg scored its first away goals of the season in beating Amiens 4-0.

Dijon came from behind to beat Rennes 2-1 and move a point above the relegation zone.

---

