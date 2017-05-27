Lynx try to make Stars 23rd straight May victims

One day short of seven years.

That's how long it's been since the Minnesota Lynx lost a game in May.

While the WNBA season started in June in three of those years, the Lynx, who host the San Antonio Stars on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., have won their last 22 May games.

"We typically have gotten off to quick starts because of how we approach training camp in general," Minnesota star Maya Moore said. "But, frankly, compared to some of our other starts in other years we're not quite as sharp in who we want to be.

"We've been winning games, but I still think there's a long way for us to go in cleaning up some areas defensively and just continuing to be even more efficient offensively."

The Lynx (5-0), the league's last unbeaten team, won their first 13 games in 2016.

"Again, the way we approach training camp shows just in our pace and connectedness offensively," Moore said. "I want to continue to find that rhythm. That's what seasons are, finding that rhythm."

Minnesota's hot start to the 2017 season has come without Moore's usual production.

Moore, the WNBA's 2014 MVP, is averaging only 13.4 points per game in the Lynx's first five games -- 12 points off her 2016 average.

During the offseason, Moore, one of four members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic gold medal team, did not play overseas, as many WNBA players do. So, she considers herself better rested this year.

"There's a lot that we pour out when we're playing almost year-round," Moore said. "I feel the advantages of having the rest -- just slowing down and taking that break.

"I think I have more to give during this WNBA season because of that time that I kind of pressed pause and reset. So, I'm definitely really glad with my decision to take that extra rest this past offseason."

San Antonio (0-4) was a WNBA-worst 7-27 a year ago and things haven't improved for the Stars. But things could be looking up for the Stars, as Kelsey Plum saw her first NBA action on Thursday.

Plum, the first overall selection in April's WNBA Draft, scored five points in 12 minutes in San Antonio's 94-82 home loss to the Dallas Wings.

"Obviously, I didn't play well," Plum, who had five turnovers, told The Summit website. "But it's a learning experience and I have to take it and just get better in the next game."

In February, Plum, who played college ball at Washington, became the NCAA's all-time leading women's scorer with a 57-point performance against Utah.

Plum missed San Antonio's first three games because of an ankle injury.

"It's been a long (time), almost a month now, seeing all my friends that are rookies debut and everything," Plum said after the game. "I've just been wanting to get out there and, like I said, it's not the ideal situation. But it is what it is.

"It's going to take some time. Hopefully people are just kind of patient with me."

Next up for the Stars: a Wednesday afternoon game with the Atlanta Dream. The Lynx are off for six days before traveling to Seattle to face the Storm on Saturday.