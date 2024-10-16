Lynx and Liberty set for Game 3 of WNBA Finals with best-of-five series tied

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx are hoping for a better start in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Lynx have trailed for nearly all of the first two games of the series, only leading for just over three minutes combined. Even after being down by double digits in both Game 1 and Game 2, Minnesota was able to return home with the series tied and home-court advantage.

The Lynx don't plan on returning to Brooklyn for a potential Game 5 on Sunday.

“We ain't going back to New York,” guard Courtney Williams said with a smile at shootaround Wednesday morning.

They would need to sweep Game 3 and Game 4 on Friday to avoid that.

A record 1.34 million fans watched Game 2. That came after 1.14 million watched the opener, which the Lynx won in overtime.

