Lynx in France face extinction with population down to 150 adults at most

Ian Sample Science editor
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Arterra Picture Library/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Arterra Picture Library/Alamy

Conservationists warn that a big cat population in Europe is destined to collapse unless immediate efforts are made to protect the animals.

Researchers estimate there are 120 to 150 adult lynxes in France. Tests on the animals show that the cats’ genetic diversity is so low they will become locally extinct within the next 30 years unless there is urgent intervention.

Historically lynxes have ranged across the expanse of Eurasia, but the elusive animals have come under intense pressure in many countries from habitat loss, inbreeding, poaching, and traffic collisions.

In the 18th century, lynxes vanished from France entirely. After a re-introduction project in Switzerland in the 1970s some Eurasian lynxes moved across the border to France and re-established themselves in the Jura mountains. But the population failed to reach sufficient numbers to make it stable.

Related: Rewilding: should we bring the lynx back to Britain?

Scientists at the Centre Athenas, a wildlife protection centre in eastern France, collected 88 DNA samples from injured, dead, or orphaned lynxes between 2008 and 2020 and were able to analyse 78 to form a picture of the population’s genetic health. To avoid distress to the animals the team did not obtain samples from healthy wild lynxes.

The tests revealed an alarming lack of genetic diversity. Although researchers believe there are more than 120 adult lynxes in France, the population has a level of diversity equivalent to only 38 animals. “This population has lost a lot of genetic diversity since it was reintroduced in Switzerland,” said Nathen Huvier, an author on the study. “If no new genetic material is reintroduced this population will go extinct, once again, in less than 30 years.”

Writing in Frontiers in Conservation Science the researchers describe how the DNA from the lynxes reveals a devastating level of inbreeding, with two mating cats now extremely likely to be closely related.

“A lack of genetic diversity can reduce the fitness of the individuals, generate diseases and reduce the ability of the individuals to adapt to environmental changes,” Huvier said. A population that presented those characteristics “was not able to evolve” so was vulnerable to collapse, he added.

As an apex predator the lynx was a keystone species in the local ecosystem, Huvier said. One way to bolster the population’s genetic diversity was to introduce more lynxes from healthier groups, such as those in Switzerland or Germany. But such introduction projects were politically difficult, Huvier said.

Another approach could be to replace poached lynxes and exchange orphaned lynx cubs being cared for at wildlife rescue centres in various regions. At the same time the researchers want to see strict enforcement of poaching laws, and road signs warning drivers of the presence of lynxes to reduce the number killed by traffic.

“We want this work to support action for lynx conservation,” said Huvier. “Reintroduction, replacement of poached lynxes, and exchange of orphan lynxes between care centres, are the best short-term solutions for this population to remain alive, and it will give it a chance to develop and connect with other populations in Europe.”

Latest Stories

  • Ontario Park Warden Jumps Into Icy Lake to Save Stranded Deer

    Two deer trapped in icy waters were rescued by an Ontario Parks warden off the shore of Rondeau Bay on January 28.Zack Stubbington, who works as a warden at Rondeau Provincial Park, said that he received a call that a buck and a doe had fallen into the ice-covered lake, about 150 meters (490 feet) from the shore, and quickly grabbed his rescue gear before jumping in.After a few hours in the frozen lake, Stubbington and another staff member managed to break up some ice to clear a path for the deer to follow back to shore.While the buck was able to swim freely to shore, Stubbington had to remove bigger chunks for the doe and veer her towards the cleared path.“It was very rewarding to see them reach shore after about four hours they spent in the ice,” Stubbington told local media. Credit: Zack Stubbington via Storyful

  • Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville's rise after epic storms

    With the rest of the wet season uncertain, officials urge California to keep conserving water.

  • Environment Canada issues warnings over wind, snowfall for several B.C. regions

    A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is expected to bring strong winds to some parts of B.C., and heavy snowfall for other regions Sunday evening into Monday, according to a series of warnings issued by Environment Canada. On Sunday, the forecaster issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. It said northwest winds capable of causing damage will gust up 90 km/h before easing Monday night. Environment Canada also issued specia

  • Runaway February thaw threatens records across Ontario

    Although the past few Februarys have not featured warmth quite as extreme, 2023 looks to deliver temperatures back into the teens in southern Ontario

  • Winter storm threatens parts of Atlantic Canada with 30+ cm of snow

    A potent low-pressure system teetering offshore is lining up parts of Atlantic Canada for significant snowfall this week.

  • Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

    Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

  • Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada. Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C. It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The weather agency says a developing s

  • Moment debris falls onto rescuers in Turkey's Hatay

    STORY: The footage from the area showed other members of the team managing to ran away before the debris hit the ground but one rescuer named Batuhan Tugen remained trapped in the rubble.Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injures.The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday's huge earthquake.

  • Baby elephant attempts to intimidate buffalos

    The video shows a male baby elephant, hilariously believing he is strong and big enough to scare off three large buffalo bulls with his ‘intimidating’ behaviour. Being the largest land mammal on this planet, elephants rule and dominate the landscape in Africa. With their sheer size they do not really have to fear any predator and they can break and shape the landscape just how they like. Elephants also eat the most food and drink the most water of all animals in the African wild. When it comes to water, which they need to drink daily, elephants also love to throw their weight around. For some reason elephants do not like sharing water with other animals and on many occasions will not hesitate to chase other animal species away from the water. This is one of the trademarks of elephants and are learned from a young age. The video shows a male baby elephant that has clearly paid attention to the adults during his first years and decided it was time to put his skills to the test. We were watching a herd of elephants when this male baby elephant caught my eye. The baby elephant for some reason moved away from the herd. I noticed three large buffalo bulls lying in a mud wallow just below the watering hole where the elephants were. The baby elephant was walking towards the buffalo bulls with a cheeky filled attitude. It was hilarious to watch how the baby elephant believed he could chase the buffalo bulls off with his cute little trumpeting noise and his ‘not so scary’ mock charges. The funniest part of it all for me was while the baby elephant was doing his best to get some reaction from of the buffalo bulls, he got absolutely none. Two of the buffaloes didn’t even look at the baby elephant once, while one of the buffalo eventually just glanced at the baby elephant, probably thinking “what the hell are you trying to do boy?” The very self-confident baby elephant soon realised that his intimidating tactics are not working, and it was as if he suddenly lost all that self confidence and ran away. Just so funny to watch.

  • Electric vehicle batteries require precious minerals. That old cellphone may be the solution

    Luxury brand Audi recently partnered with Redwood Materials, a battery recycling startup, to collect rechargeable batteries found in everyday consumer devices -- phones, hearing aides, electric toothbrushes and video game controllers. At least 10 Audi dealerships in the U.S. have so far opted into the burgeoning program, with more expected to join in the coming months. Devices dropped off at dealerships are shipped to Redwood's Nevada facilities for the sorting, recycling and remanufacturing of cobalt and lithium -- two minerals required for EV battery production.

  • 'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions

    When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count." The deer population has exploded in the southwestern Nova Scotia town. Officials are now looking to get concrete numbers

  • Trapped teen rescued six days after quake in Turkey

    STORY: The quake and major aftershocks early last Monday flattened swathes of towns and cities in parts of Turkey and Syria, killing at least 33,000 people in the two countries.Video released by the Turkish energy ministry shows miners taking 17-year-old Asya Nur Oksuz out from under the rubble and carrying her on a stretcher away from the area.

  • Canada promises Indigenous partnerships, 10 new marine conservation areas as international oceans summit kicks off

    Canada is promising to establish 10 new federal marine protected areas as IMPAC5, a global summit on ocean conservation, kicks off Friday in Vancouver. The goal is critical to the federal government’s 30x30 pledge to protect 30 per cent of Canada’s waters and lands by 2030 in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, said federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. “Protecting marine ecosystems in Canada is a critical nature-based solution to the dual challenge of biodiversity loss and climate ch

  • Seven-month old baby rescued from under Turkey rubble after 140 hours

    Rescuers on Sunday pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble nearly a week after a powerful earthquake devastated huge areas of Turkey and Syria, killing more than 28,000 people.

  • The Future Is Bright For Pink Hydrogen

    As support for nuclear energy grows, pink hydrogen has the potential to climb rapidly, increasing the volume of low-emissions hydrogen production around the world.

  • 100 cheetahs sent to India from South Africa in attempt to repopulate the species

    In efforts to reestablish a population, South Africa will ship about 100 of the carnivorous cats to India over the next decade with the first batch of felines set to arrive this month. The animals will end up in central India’s Kuno National Park, with protected areas home to rare and endangered animals. The cats are among the initial ones introduced in India under Project Cheetah, the first intercontinental translocation initiative of its kind.

  • Sadiq Khan accused of ‘using nonsense air pollution data to support Ulez’

    Sadiq Khan has been accused of using “nonsense” data on air pollution deaths to support his expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) in the capital.

  • New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms

    Auckland residents hunkered down Monday as they braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand's largest city and killed four people. Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips. Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights.

  • Canada, First Nations take first steps to protect massive swath of deep ocean on West Coast

    The federal government and coastal First Nations took a significant step towards establishing a massive marine protected area off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday. The proposed Tang.ɢwan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area (MPA) covers a 133,000-square-kilometre swath of open ocean 150 kilometres off the island’s west coast. The area harbours a unique concentration of hydrothermal vents, underwater sea mountains and rich deep-sea biodiversity hot spots found nowhere else in

  • New Zealand braces for severe storm Gabrielle after record floods

    Thousands of people are already without power as ex-cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards land.