Lynx Air president and CEO Merren McArthur to step down in September

CALGARY — Lynx Air says president and CEO Merren McArthur is stepping down for personal reasons.

The Calgary-based airline says its founding CEO will continue in the role until the end of September to allow time to find her replacement.

Lynx Air says McArthur led the airline to its first flight launch in April 2022, and through a successful first year of operations.

Board chair Bill Franke says in a press release that McArthur saw the airline's launch and rapid growth during one of the most challenging periods in aviation history.

McArthur says it has been a great privilege to lead at Lynx Air, but that it's time for her to return to her family in Australia.

The budget airline has been expanding, announcing two new routes for the summer earlier this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.

