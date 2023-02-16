Lynx Air’s inaugural flight takes off from Los Angeles to Calgary
Lynx is celebrating with a seat sale of up to 50% off base fares between the US and Canada
Lynx Air's inaugural flight takes off from YYC to LAX
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air’s (Lynx) inaugural flight to Calgary International Airport (YYC) from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) takes off today. Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline will operate three flights per week between Calgary and Los Angeles, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.
To celebrate Lynx’s inaugural Los Angeles to Calgary service, Lynx is offering a limited-time seat sale, giving up to 50 % off base fares for all flights between Canada and the United States using the promo code: FLYUSA. The sale starts on February 16 and ends at 11:59 PM PST on February 18, 2023*. For sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.
"Lynx Air took to the Canadian skies for the first time just over ten months ago, and we are excited to expand across the border to Los Angeles. Canadians love to travel south in search of warmer weather at this time of the year, and Los Angeles is a very popular sun destination!” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “We are thrilled to offer a convenient and ultra-affordable option to travel between Los Angeles and Calgary. Whether you are flying to ski the beautiful Rockies or to visit your loved ones, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”
“Congratulations to Lynx for reaching this landmark moment in their ongoing expansion into the U.S. market. This increased access will create more opportunities for high-value travellers to explore Alberta’s many iconic destinations and one-of-a-kind experiences,” said David Goldstein, CEO of Travel Alberta.
“We are excited to welcome our newest airline partner Lynx Air to the fleet of airlines offering gold star service at LAX,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “The service between LAX and Calgary gives our passengers an economical option to travel internationally, connecting our great cities with convenient nonstop service.”
"We are thrilled to have Lynx Air offer this affordable new direct service from YYC to LAX, making Los Angeles an accessible destination for all travelers," shared Kathy Smits, Senior Vice President of Global Tourism Development at Los Angeles Tourism. "The Canada market has always been incredibly important to LA, and we can't wait to welcome visitors from Calgary to the City of Angels."
Lynx embarked on its US expansion in late January and has already added Toronto – Orlando and Calgary - Phoenix to its network. Its inaugural flight from Calgary to Las Vegas will take off on February 24. At that point, Lynx will be operating over 5,000 seats to and from the US, giving Canadians an affordable option to visit some of the most popular sun destinations south of the border.
Lynx’s US schedule:
Flight No.
Effective Date
Frequency
Departure
Arrival
Y9 605
27-JAN-23
MON-WED-FRI-SUN
YYZ
MCO
Y9 705
27-JAN-23
MON-WED-FRI-SUN
MCO
YYZ
Y9 617
07-FEB-23
TUE-THU-SAT
YYC
PHX
Y9 712
07-FEB-23
TUE-THU-SAT
PHX
YYC
Y9 615
16-FEB-23
TUE-THU-SAT
YYC
LAX
Y9 702
16-FEB-23
TUE-THU-SAT
LAX
YYC
Y9 601
24-FEB-23
MON-WED-FRI-SUN
YYC
LAS
Y9 702
24-FEB-23
MON-WED-FRI-SUN
LAS
YYC
Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.
* Available for a limited time; restrictions apply.
Media contact:
Rose Bolton
Director, PR and Communications
Rose.bolton@lynxair.com
403-605-7846
FlyLynx.com
About Lynx Air
Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.
Visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to learn more.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/806aa6f3-e417-4eaa-aa1e-3a892c397b1a