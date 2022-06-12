Lynne and Jamie Lynn Spears Show Support for Britney After Wedding to Sam Asghari: 'Love You'

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (6908402hf) Jamie Lynn Spears 50th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 02 Nov 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' &quot;Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood&quot; Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic); Lynne Spears during 5th Annual WOMENROCK! LIFETIME Television's Concert for the Fight Against Breast Cancer at The Wiltern LG in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (6908402hf) Jamie Lynn Spears 50th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 02 Nov 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic); Lynne Spears during 5th Annual WOMENROCK! LIFETIME Television's Concert for the Fight Against Breast Cancer at The Wiltern LG in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Britney Spears' family members are showing their support for the singer following her wedding to Sam Asghari.

After not receiving an invitation to attend Britney's nuptials to Asghari, 28, on Thursday evening, Lynne Spears congratulated her daughter in the comments section of an Instagram post the "Toxic" musician shared on Friday.

"You look radiant and so happy!" Lynne, 67, wrote alongside the photo series, which includes photographs from Britney's wedding ceremony at her California home.

"Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!" she added. "I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Jamie Lynn Spears, meanwhile, did not comment on the post, but showed her support by liking the carousel of shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britney Spears Receives Support from Mom Lynne About Her Wedding Day
Britney Spears Receives Support from Mom Lynne About Her Wedding Day

Instagram/ Britney Spears

RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Sweet Video Montage from Wedding with Sam Asghari: 'Fairytales Are Real'

Britney, 40, and Asghari said "I do" in front of 60 guests on Thursday. Among those in attendance were Drew BarrymoreMadonnaParis Hilton and Selena Gomez.

The star did not invite her mother and sister, or her father, Jamie Spears, to the wedding celebrations following their falling out over her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021 after more than a decade.

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

The "Lucky" songstresses' teenage sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — also weren't in attendance.

Mark Vincent Kaplan, ex Kevin Federline's longtime attorney, previously told PEOPLE, "They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together. It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Britney Spears Receives Support from Mom Lynne About Her Wedding Day
Britney Spears Receives Support from Mom Lynne About Her Wedding Day

Britney Spears/Instagram

A day after her wedding, Britney shared a touching video montage of footage from the event on Instagram.

Set to Haley Reinhart's cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" — the Elvis Presley tune that Britney walked down the aisle to — the 44-second Instagram clip offers a glimpse into the couple's special day.

It features a close-up look at the singer's dream wedding dress by Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, as well as at the couple's custom bands designed by Stephanie Gottlieb.

The video also shows the "Circus" singer and the actor/fitness trainer getting ready as they prepare to say "I do," as well as intimate moments from the ceremony and party. At one point, Britney can be seen getting into a Cinderella-like carriage whimsically draped in greenery and blush roses, complete with a white horse.

The clip concludes with the wedding guests waving sparklers as the couple rides away in a white Rolls Royce sporting a "Just Married" sign on its backend. "Fairytales are real," Britney captioned the post, adding emojis for a king and a queen, to which Asghari replied: "Out of a movie ❤️."

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna, Paris, Selena and Drew! All the Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

A source recently told PEOPLE that Britney and Asghari "enjoy being newlyweds and just hanging out in L.A.," adding, "They are both very happy."

"The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more," continued the insider. "She loved it all."

And though the source added that the couple doesn't "have a honeymoon planned yet," they added that "Britney would love to take another trip."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jack and Kristina Wagner Set Up Scholarship in Son's Name to Help People With Addiction

    "They want to be able to help other people and do something that will make a difference-- as well as honor their son, Harrison," a family friend tells PEOPLE of the scholarship

  • Miss the Jan. 6 hearing? Here's what Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, Capitol Police and others said

    Among the revelations from the House. panel on the Capitol attack was that key Trump aides disbelieved the former president's election fraud claims.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • AP source: Kenny Atkinson agrees to be Hornets next coach

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. The Warriors play the Boston Celtics Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coac

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Lightning hold serve on home ice, beat Rangers in Game 4

    Home-ice advantage has been a big factor in the Eastern Conference Final.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.