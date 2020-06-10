Lynn Shelton Tribute Special With Emily Blunt, Marc Maron, Reese Witherspoon to Air on YouTube

A tribute to the life of the late director Lynn Shelton will air Wednesday night live on YouTube and will feature special dedications and performances by Emily Blunt, Reese Witherspoon and Shelton’s partner Marc Maron, among many more.

The program titled “Her Effortless Brilliance: A Celebration of Lynn Shelton Through Film and Music” will air live on YouTube on June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will be available for streaming and sharing immediately afterwards. The stream will be available here.

Shelton, the director of “Humpday,” “Your Sister’s Sister” and episodes of “GLOW” and “Mad Men,” died suddenly on May 16 at 54 of a previously undisclosed blood disorder.

Some of Shelton’s closest collaborators, including Emily Blunt, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosemarie DeWitt, the Duplass Brothers, Jeff Garlin, Joshua Leonard, Sean Nelson, Michaela Watkins, Reese Witherspoon and more will be on hand as presenters. And musicians scheduled to perform include Marc Maron, Andrew Bird, Ben Gibbard, Laura Veirs, Tomo Nakayama and many more.

There will also be a special ensemble performance from many of the musicians featured in Shelton’s online series about the Seattle music scene “$5 Cover,” with artists including Kevin Murphy, Sassy Black, Seth Warren, Ryann Donnelly, Jason Dodson and Brady Harvey.

Megan Griffiths, Shelton’s longtime friend and collaborator directed the tribute. Mel Eslyn, the Duplass Brothers and Adam Kersh produced with Griffiths.

“It has been really meaningful to me to work on this project. Lynn was one of my dearest friends and losing her has been leveling,” Griffiths said in a statement. “It has given me comfort to focus on celebrating her life by bringing together all of these beautiful performances and hearing the heartfelt words of her many friends and collaborators. I hope it brings solace to her family and all those mourning this unfathomable loss.”

Shelton directed eight features including “Humpday,” “Your Sister’s Sister,” “Outside In” and last year’s “Sword of Trust” featuring Maron. She also directed episodes of “Mad Men,” “GLOW,” “The Mindy Project” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Donations to the Shelton/Seal Family Fund for the Northwest School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children or Seattle’s Northwest Film Forum are encouraged.

