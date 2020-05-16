Lynn Shelton Remembered By Mark Duplass, Joshua Leonard, Ava DuVernay

Click here to read the full article.

Friends and former collaborators are remembering writer, director, and producer Lynn Shelton, an award-winning indie filmmaker who died Friday at age 54.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The groundbreaking director was best known for her films Humpday,Your Sister’s Sister (2011), Outside In (2017) and last year’s Sword of Trust.

More from Deadline

Humpday, which premiered in 2009 at the Sundance Film Festival, starred Joshua Leonard, Alycia Delmore and Shelton’s frequent collaborator, Mark Duplass.

In a tribute on Instagram Saturday, Leonard called Shelton “one of the greatest forces of nature I’ve ever encountered — a brilliant enthusiast to her core.”

Meanwhile, Duplass said her “infectious spirit” was unrivaled. “We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss,” wrote Mark Duplass.

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020





Story continues

Added filmmaker Nia DaCosta, “Lynn Shelton was one of the wonderful advisors I had at the Sundance Labs. I am so sad and in such shock to hear the news of her passing.”

Lynn Shelton was one of the wonderful advisors I had the Sundance Labs. I am so sad and in such shock to hear the news of her passing. Her work and her mentorship was deeply affecting to me. Love to her friends and family. RIP, Lynn. — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) May 16, 2020





Director Edgar Wright tweeted: “I am truly shocked at the passing of Lynn Shelton. She was a friend, a kind heart, so talented & only just getting started, despite her stellar work so far. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. She’s left us too soon. I can’t believe I’ll never hear her laugh again.”

I am truly shocked at the passing of Lynn Shelton. She was a friend, a kind heart, so talented & only just getting started, despite her stellar work so far. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. She's left us too soon. I can't believe I'll never hear her laugh again. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 16, 2020





“Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness,” added Ava DuVernay

Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020





Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.